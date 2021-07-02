World Finance honours winners of 2021 Corporate Governance Awards

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong corporate governance is critical to business operations today, and the firms proving that an ethical agenda can also make a difference on profits are in the spotlight for World Finance's Corporate Governance Awards 2021.

One of the firms at the forefront of this wave of change is FBN Holdings, a business that takes a top down approach to corporate governance, ensuring that good governance starts in the boardroom. Similarly, telecoms business Ooredoo Group recognises the importance of governance leadership, and guarantees that its team is constantly adapting to the evolution of the latest policies and practises. Among the other worthy winners is Mexican banking and financial services Banorte, whose board has won achievements based on its strict guidelines of compliance with regulations.

Throughout 2021, current events brought corporate governance from the conceptual to the everyday. COVID-19 was not only an issue of public health, but also a threat to steady financial and economic performance and customer and employee safety, as well as an impetus for support for new ways of working.

Elsewhere, protests around the world highlighted issues around racism, showing corporates that they can no longer ignore diversity and inclusion initiatives, and problems with misconduct proved the need to root out outdated ways of working. Boardrooms were forced to confront the value in diversifying their boardrooms in terms of gender, ethnicity, age and experience. A broad range of talents, backgrounds and viewpoints offers C-suites a powerful asset as well as a healthier corporate culture.

The firms recognised in World Finance's 2021 Corporate Governance Awards have proven their commitment to transparency and accountability, to creating a better society and helping tackle the biggest issues in our world today.

