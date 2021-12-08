World Finance's 2021-22 winter issue has been published - featuring in-depth editorial content and analysis of a wide variety of interesting financial topics from around the globe

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was Henry David Thoreau who said: "the price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it." Few, if any, would have dared imagine that the price of the pandemic in this regard would be so catastrophically high, though through our collective efforts to mitigate its effects, the world has gradually been beating a path towards recovery in 2021.

Our profile of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is a compelling account of what we are capable of when it matters most, outlining the qualities that make up the most positive aspects of humanity.

Once again this year we have been called upon to draw upon these qualities as the great climate debate is brought sharply into focus. The looming threat of irreversible climate change has dominated headlines as parties met for COP26 to put words into action. Our front cover features the UN's Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Mark Carney, who is responsible for spearheading a £130trn coalition of banks and pension funds to help bring about the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we have a feature length special report looking at the breakdown in our supply chains and how we might fix them, and with bitcoin hitting an all-time-high in November, we take a closer look at El Salvador, the first country to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender earlier this year.

Other topics covered in this edition of World Finance include the phenomenal growth of the vegan market, China's anti-monopoly crackdown, the financial impact of TikTok, the financial cost of previous pandemics, the future of a post-Merkel Germany, Insurance awards, Wealth Management awards, and the culture of secrets in Silicon Valley.

To read about all of this and more, pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available in print and online now.

