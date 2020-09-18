World Financial System Targeted as the Cause of World Misery

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THE COALESCENCE WEBSITE has launched a scathing attack on the world financial system, accusing it of being the primary cause of worldwide social upheaval.

In a document entitled "MONEYISM – The Cancer Ravaging Earth and How to Defeat It," the competitive spirit that powers the financial system is identified as the root cause of the extremes of wealth and poverty that result in suffering beyond measure and that are ultimately unsustainable.

Sir Bertrand Russell, the 20th-century British philosopher and peacenik who, in his 70s, led demonstrations against the atom bomb, wrote, "The greatest challenge to any thinker is stating a problem in a way that will allow a solution."

Walter Szykitka, organizer of The Coalescence website and author of The Coming Global Coalescence, asserts that the Moneyism statement meets that challenge by delineating the central problem perplexing humanity in a way that leads to a detailed strategic plan for implementing a solution. He further maintains that there is no other such plan being offered to a world searching for solutions and finding none. Thus the frequent plaintive cry, "No one knows what to do!"

However, in just 3,500 words the Moneyism document (available in 19 languages) provides a road map for humanity's journey from moneyism to humanism. All those who are searching for a way forward are urged to study that document and then join in a collaborative effort to transform the world in a way that works for the benefit of all humanity. That would be the most promising, fulfilling, and satisfying thing for any person to do. Any who agree are invited to click on the link below and begin their journey into the future.

