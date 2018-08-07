World Food Colors Market Report 2018-2023 - Leading Players are ADM, Sensient Technologies, Chr. Hansen, DowDuPont and DSM
The "Food Colors Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Nature-Identical), Application (Beverages, Processed Food, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Oils & Fats, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry, Seafood), Form, Solubility & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food colors market is estimated at USD 3.88 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2023.
Factors such as the growing demand for natural food colors have significantly fueled the market for food colors due to the increasing consumer awareness for clean-label products and additional health benefits of certain natural food colors.
On the basis of type, the carmine color accounted for the largest share, followed by caramel, in 2018. Due to their wide application areas such as cake icings, hard candy, bakery products, ice cream, yogurt, gelatin desserts, fruit syrups, and jam/preserves in the food industry, caramels are largely used by food & beverage manufacturers. Recent trends in the food industry see consumers leaning toward natural colors because of the health benefits associated with them.
The food colors market, on the basis of application, is segmented into the food and beverages segments. Processed food accounted for the largest share in 2018, followed by bakery & confectionery products. Processed foods such as crisps, sausage rolls, tinned vegetables, savory snacks, and other convenience foods held the largest share of the food colors market.
On the basis of form, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. Liquid dyes are the most conventional forms applied in almost all varieties of foods. Their applications include tinting icings, batters, and doughs.
On the basis of solubility, dye accounted for the largest share in 2018. Some examples of natural dyes that are used as food colors are carotenoids, chlorophyll, anthocyanin, and turmeric. These dyes contain nutritional values such as antioxidants, vitamins, and impart other health benefits; thus, there is a high demand for these kinds of dyes in the food industry.
Europe accounted for the largest share of the food colors market in 2018. This market is driven by increased awareness about safe food color products among consumers, and inclination toward the health benefits provided by natural food colors. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market between 2018 and 2023. Emerging economies such as China and India play an important role in supplying food colors, either as raw materials or in processed forms, to the European market.
The major restraining factor for the food colors market is the health problem caused by consuming some synthetic colors. Another factor could be the stability of natural colors, which changes with changes in atmospheric or processing conditions such as pH, temperature, and light. Some natural colors start decolorizing after some time of processing. Some natural colors can impart off-tones to the final product during processing.
Companies such as ADM (US), Sensient Technologies (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), and DSM (Netherlands) have acquired leading market positions through their broad product portfolio, along with a focus on diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovations and are geographically diversified.
