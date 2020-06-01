World Food Program USA welcomes eBay chief compliance officer Molly Finn to its board of directors

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Program USA (WFP USA) announced that it has named Molly Finn, chief compliance office for eBay Inc., to its distinguished board of directors. As a board member, Ms. Finn will support World Food Program USA's advocacy and fundraising on behalf of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

"We are thrilled to welcome Molly to our board. She brings tremendous value, expertise and leadership to our organization, and will be instrumental in helping us extend our impact," said Randy Russell, World Food Program USA board chairman. "As we work to support the U.N. World Food Programme's mission to feed 100 million vulnerable people around the world, aligning with leaders like Molly is critical."

Ms. Finn brings both a passion to make a difference and invaluable expertise to her work on behalf of World Food Program USA. As the current pandemic threatens to double the number of people suffering from severe hunger worldwide, Ms. Finn's dedication is more important than ever.

"It is in a time like this, with a global pandemic creating perhaps the most drastic level of food uncertainty in recent history, that the need for a non-partisan organization committed to feeding the hungry in every corner of the world comes into sharp focus," Ms. Finn said. "I'm honored to join World Food Program USA's board and to support its lifesaving mission to alleviate hunger."

As eBay's first chief compliance officer, Ms. Finn is responsible for compliance governance and leads teams responsible for ethics, privacy and intellectual property. Additionally, she serves as the executive sponsor of the eBay legal department Pro Bono Committee and spent two years serving as secretary to the eBay Foundation.

