World Food Travel Association partners with World Food Championships on Tourism Development

The two leading organizations — the World Food Championships (WFC) and the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) — have worked together before on custom food programming to assist destinations with unique chef events and contests. The new alliance will provide an additional benefit to cities, states, regions and countries that allow them to promote their certification as a Culinary Capital for food-loving travelers.

"The food sport industry, much like the food and beverage industry, was severely impacted over the past two years by the pandemic. That's why it's critical for organizations like ours, and WFTA, to bring new attention and opportunities to the table for new tourism revenue and opportunities," said Mike McCloud, President and CEO of WFC. "We hope that this partnership will bring about positive change and additional culinary benefits for communities that have developed extraordinary culinary attractions and food ecosystems."

WFTA, based in the U.S. and operating out of Portland, Oregon, has over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage tourism industry and annually serves 200,000 people from 150 countries. It has been featured in The New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Travel Weekly for elevating the best culinary offerings in communities throughout the world.

"We are delighted to be partnering with WFC once again," stated Erik Wolf, Executive Director of the WFTA, which was founded in 2001 as a non-profit NGO. "There are so many fantastic yet untold food and drink experiences still to be recognized across North America. We are proud to offer Culinary Capitals as a way to regenerate tourism in these communities, while helping to promote and preserve local culinary cultures."

Being designated as a certified Culinary Capital comes with numerous benefits. The primary focus begins with an economic assessment of five key areas, including a city's culinary culture, culinary promotions and culinary strategy. The program then summarizes a city's unique selling proposition in a 20+ page report that includes insight into gap analysis, cross-sector collaborations and a full year of strategy and marketing support.

For more details on the new certifications offered by this alliance, contact WFC here.

Stay up to date on all culinary competition news, by following the World Food Championships on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships).

About World Food Travel Association:

The WFTA is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2001 by Erik Wolf, its current Executive Director. It is recognized as the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism (a.k.a. culinary tourism and gastronomy tourism). The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism. Every year, the organization provides professional programs and services to 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries. Learn more at https://www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

About World Food Championships:

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Dessert, Rice/Noodles, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup, Steak and Vegetarian). In 2021, more than 300 culinary teams from 5 countries and 40 American states competed in WFC's Main Event. The Champions of each category will now face their next challenge called The Final Table, which will be held at South Carolina's Lake Murray Country in late April (Click here to request an invitation to the event). While contestants have to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition, potential judges are welcome to take WFC's online certification course that explains the E.A.T. methodology. Certified judges then request and receive available seats at the next scheduled WFC event. Click here to learn more about getting certified as a certified judge.

Contact: Erik Wolf, [email protected]

SOURCE World Food Travel Association