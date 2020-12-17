World Gambling Market 2020-30 with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gambling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global gambling market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global gambling market.



The gambling market has set a new trend of game content through socialization and mobilization. Players use social networks and mobile gadgets to play which helps in cash-less transactions. This has boosted the interaction and communication among people through social games. Also new regulatory acts adopted by many countries paved favorable conditions for the growth of gambling market. For instance, Free To Play format games are a big hit, which draws more people to join online gambling industry.



The gambling services market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track betting. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. Revenues in this market include the margins made on the amounts gambled but not those amounts themselves.



The global gambling market is expected to decline from $521.6 billion in 2019 to $495.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $592.5 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider gambling market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The gambling market section of the report gives context. It compares the gambling market with other segments of the amusements market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, gambling indicators comparison.

1) By Type: Casino; Lotteries; Sports Betting; Others - Gambling

2) By Channel Type: Offline; Online; Virtual Reality(VR)



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, gambling indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



