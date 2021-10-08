World Gaming Group a division of HPIL Holding (HPIL), Announces update on the ZIPPA technology platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gaming Group a division of HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) previously announced that it had finished building the ZIPPA platform and today, the Company is providing more details on the formal platform launch plan.

Following completion of the base platform, WGG has moved on to develop additional unique and differentiated features that will be tested and integrated before launch. ZIPPA is now in the internal Beta testing stage and will move to a formal Beta program in November that will include Pro-Gamer partners. "Our Pro-Gamer partners will not only provide tremendous value with their insights into the platform but will also be early marketing partners by introducing ZIPPA to their many followers. We expect the Pro-Gamer partners to adopt the ZIPPA platform for its unique features, but also because our business model will allow high profile partners to profit from this collaborative marketing campaign," said David Postula, President. Formal market launch is planned for mid-December and will include a WGG sponsored Tournament as the backdrop.

ZIPPA has been working diligently to separate itself from Tik Tok and Triller and concentrate fully on the ESports/Gaming industry as the revenues are 4 times more: https://www.myboosting.gg/blog/esports-news/the-video-games-industry-is-bigger-than-hollywood

The valuation and revenues are simply amazing and ZIPPA with its unique approach and partnerships plans on capitalizing on this and expanding into other similar markets in 2022, said Stephen Brown CEO. https://thesmallbusinessblog.net/tiktok-net-worth/

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

