World Happiness Summit® Opens Third Edition Friday In Miami

MIAMI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOHASU® LLC today announced that the third annual World Happiness Summit® starts Friday March 15, 2019, at the University of Miami, the official host of the Summit.

The World Happiness Summit® (WOHASU), an experiential three-day conference dedicated to expanding the reach of the science of happiness to a global audience, runs March 15-17th, and welcomes people from over 35 countries and 40 U.S. states. The innovative format begins with morning yoga and meditation, followed by keynote speeches, panels, break-out sessions, and group work, all supported by the data-driven science of happiness. Interactive activities include a Happy Camper activation powered by Airstream, meditation corner by MUSE meditation headbands, community painting art activity, Happy Acts Wall by LiveHappy, and more.

"In a world where we feel that things are going badly, and sometimes they are, it is important to note that we can make choices that will bring positive outcomes in our personal, interpersonal and professional lives," said Karen Guggenheim, WOHASU CEO. "The Summit is an immersive experience to teach people science-based happiness skills in a fun setting where individuals create community and join a global movement."

WOHASU 2019 will cover important subjects like: resiliency, forgiveness, mindfulness, happiness in education, positive aging, relationships, physical wellbeing, community building and more. View the full agenda. Participants will also gather in tribes with certified coaches acting as facilitators.

With research showing that instituting happiness practices at work found 31% increase in productivity and 300% more innovation (Harvard Business Review), 51% less turnover (Gallup), and 66% less sick leaves (Forbes), the Summit's Happiness at Work panel is timely.

This year's edition, Positive Disruption, features the world's leading experts, as well as teachers of the most popular classes at Harvard (Tal Ben-Shahar) and Yale (Laurie Santos) universities, a former Google executive (Mo Gawdat) who decided to solve the equation for happiness, coeditors of the World Happiness Report (Richard Layard), economists, philosophers (James Pawelski), yogis, chefs (Maria Loi), nutritionists, advocates, business leaders, athletes, artists, among many others. View the full list of speakers.

