World Health Organization and Yext Collaborate to Answer COVID-19 Questions Online

The WHO collaborates with international governments and organizations, including the United Nations, foundations, research institutions, private sector companies, communities, and more to tackle health challenges around the world. By working with Yext, the WHO is able to better help people around the world quickly access accurate, timely information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yext Answers uses Natural Language Processing, which allows the WHO to easily detect and understand the kinds of questions people are asking in order to more effectively serve them the right answer. When someone visits the WHO's website and enters a question about COVID-19 into the Yext Answers Bar, they instantly receive an official answer sourced directly from WHO resources.

"We're happy to help the World Health Organization answer people's critical questions about COVID-19 at a global scale," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "Millions of people worldwide turn to the WHO every day for accurate information about the coronavirus. With Yext Answers, the WHO can deliver up-to-date, official answers so people can make informed decisions for themselves and their families."

"We thank Yext for lending their Answers product and resources to help the World Health Organization implement a critical tool that will benefit millions around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Christopher Strebel, Manager of Digital Content Experience at WHO. "As the world looks to defeat this virus, it is critical for the public and private sectors to come together with innovative solutions to help as many people as possible."

"The pro bono work we've been doing for government organizations across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic has prepared us to make an impact on a global level with the WHO," said Brian Distelburger, Co-Founder and President of Yext. "We're proud to continue using our platform for good to help people around the world get the information they need to protect themselves against COVID-19."

Yext's collaboration with the WHO elevates the company's work with the public sector during the COVID-19 pandemic to the global stage. Yext has also built COVID-19 resources at the local, state, and national levels, including an online job portal for the city of South Bend, Indiana, and information hubs for the State of New Jersey ( covid19.nj.gov ), the State of Alabama ( covid19.alabama.gov ), and the United States Department of State ( covid19.state.gov ).

Yext is currently offering Yext Answers, the site search product powering these special websites, to governments and organizations for free as they navigate the global pandemic.

