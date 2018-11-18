World Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis Joins Sun Seven Stars as Chairman of Fight Blockchain Group

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sun Seven Stars Investment Group announced that the British legendary boxing champion Lennox Lewis joined its subsidiary Starbury Sports Blockchain Group, chaired by the former American professional basketball star Stephen Marbury, and Lewis will serve as Chairman of Fighting Blockchain Group, a fighting sports digital asset operation company.

Lennox Lewis was born in London, UK. He is a former world heavyweight champion and has won multiple heavyweight titles such as WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO, and he won a gold medal in boxing at the 1988 Seoul Olympics for Canada. In his boxing career, he has made a proud record of 41 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 32 KOs (technical knockouts). He defeated Tyson, Holyfield, Klitschko and almost all other boxing masters of the same age. He was the undisputed world champion. Lewis is a modest and low-key person and behaves gentlemanly. He was awarded the "Most Excellent Order of the British Empire" (MBE) in 1999 and was introduced into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009.

In an interview, Lewis explained the reasons for joining Sun Seven Stars, "At present, the sports industry and blockchain technology are both in the progress of rapid development. How to make the sports and the blockchain better interconnected, how to make good use of the blockchain and front-end technologies such as AI to help the fighting sports industry to develop more rapidly and to explore some new models are the reasons I chose to join Sun Seven Stars and Fight Blockchain Group."

