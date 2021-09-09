World Heritage Exhibitions Today Announces The Acquisition Of 3 Marquee Museum Exhibitions

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Heritage Exhibitions (WHE) today announced the acquisition of several world-class museum exhibitions into the organization's current offerings. These renowned touring properties include POMPEII: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, and Victoria the T. rex. The industry's top cultural institutions have proudly welcomed millions of patrons through the doors to marvel at the iconic relics displayed in these tent-pole productions. This acquisition marks the transition of one of the leading historically significant blockbuster exhibitions portfolios in the world. Coupled with the content WHE has in production, this now cements the company as one of the most influential touring exhibitors on the planet.

"These exhibitions provide an opportunity to share a piece of history with the world. It's a unique collection of exhibitions that has a tremendous track record at driving museum attendance across the globe," expressed World Heritage Exhibitions President, Anthony Tann. "The topics align with our current offerings seamlessly and round-out our portfolio of exhibition offerings unlike any available to the public today."

The acquisition comes on the heels of the recent announcements of two world-premiere events that WHE is producing:



Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru features the most significant collection of gold treasures from Andean history to ever tour the globe. The exhibition is debuting at the Boca Raton Museum of Art this October.

Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs features 181 priceless Ancient Egyptian treasures and one-of-a-kind relics, many representing the exceptional pharaoh himself. The exhibition is debuting at the Houston Museum of Natural Science this November.

Both exhibitions in production are breaking down barriers of norms seen in the museum industry and are expected to be tremendously well received by the public.

"The industry is changing, and our team is at the forefront of these trends. Guests to museums and exhibitions today expect fully immersive experiences where you can truly feel the sights and sounds of these events, bringing you face-to-face with a moment captured in time," Tann continued. "We anticipate breathing a breath of new life into these already tremendously successful attractions that will allow visitors a chance to experience historical events in a way they never have before."

About the exhibitions acquired by WHE:

POMPEII: The Exhibition examines the lives of the residents of Pompeii before and after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD through artifacts on loan from the prestigious Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. The exhibition features 8 body casts excavated from the site of Pompeii as well as 180 priceless artifacts.

Mummies of the World: The Exhibition brings visitors face-to-face with more than 125 real mummies and related artifacts from across the globe, providing a window into the lives of people from every region of the world and offering unprecedented insights into past cultures and civilizations. The exhibition will enthrall guests with dramatic displays of the mummies and their personal stories, as well as state-of-the-art multimedia stations that will take visitors on a 4,500-year journey to explore the mummies' history and origins as well as how they were created.

Victoria the T. rex is an experience 66 million years in the making. The exhibition's focal point, Victoria, is the largest and most complete, real touring T. rex skeleton in the world. This exhibition transports guests to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth, bringing to life an important paleontological discovery and giving museum visitors the rare opportunity to visit the Cretaceous period, where Victoria's story unfolds in her natural habitat.

WHE plans to further usher this catalogue into an ever-evolving museum landscape. Their executive team and production staff were hand-picked for their decades of experience developing, refining, marketing, and touring the industry's top exhibitions.

"We've experienced rapid growth in recent months, expanding not only our roster of touring properties but also our team," Tann described. "Many of our staff cut their teeth in the museum industry and were pivotal in the success of these very exhibitions from their onset. Therefore, our team already knows these exhibitions and their fine lending institutions inside-and-out. We'll immediately be able to bring them to market with unprecedented fan fair. I don't think there is another team better equipped to ensure that these touring monuments to history are preserved and on display throughout the world's cultural institutions for years to come."

World Heritage Exhibitions, now the industry leader in artifact-based, blockbuster traveling exhibitions, is expected to continue to turn-heads with their proactive, new age approach to the industry.

For photos featuring the content included in these exhibitions, click here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5eayzei32uqjkqh/AADHMfSAP420bLDzHp7cBxYZa?dl=0

