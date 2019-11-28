World High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Oulook Report, 2019-2024 - HPC Will Be Integral to Combined Classical & Quantum Computing Hybrid Platforms

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Component, Infrastructure, Services, Price Band, HPC Applications, Deployment Type, and Region 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the HPC market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. Analysis includes HPC by organizational size, software and system type, server type and price band, and industry verticals. The report also assesses the market for integration of various artificial intelligence technologies in HPC.

It also evaluates the exascale-level HPC market including analysis by component, hardware type, service type, and industry vertical. The report provides HPC market sizing by component, hardware type, service type, and industry vertical from 2019 to 2024.

High Performance Computing (HPC) refers to high speed computation, which may be provided via a supercomputer or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power. HPC is well-suited for applications that require high performance data computation and analysis such as high frequency trading, autonomous vehicles, genomics-based personalized medicine, computer-aided design, deep learning, and more. Specific examples include computational fluid dynamics, simulation, modeling, and seismic tomography.



No longer solely the realm of supercomputers, HPC is increasingly provided via cluster computing. By way of example, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) provides a computational clustering solution in conjunction with Intel that represents HPC Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). This particular HPC IaaS offering environment provides customized tenant clusters tailored to client and application requirements. Key to this particular solution is the intelligent use of APIs, which enable a high degree of flexibility and what HPE refers to as Dynamic Fabric Configuration.



HPC capabilities are often used to solve very specific problems for large institutions. Examples include financial services organizations, government R&D facilities, universities research, etc. However, the cloud-computing based as a Service model allows HPC capabilities to be extended via HPC-as-a-Service (HPCaaS) to a much wider range of industry verticals and companies, thereby providing computational services to solve a much broader array of problems. Industry use cases are increasingly emerging that benefit from HPC-level computing, many of which benefit from split processing between localized device/platform and HPCaaS.



Today, HPC is universally associated with classical computing. While quantum computing does not utilize a faster clock-speed than classical computing, it is much faster than traditional computing infrastructure for solving certain problems as quantum computers can handle exponentially larger data sets. Accordingly, quantum computing is well-positioned to support certain industry verticals and solve certain problems such as cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies that rely upon prime factoring. Current classical computing technologies would take an inordinate amount of time to break-down prime factors to support cryptology and blockchain technology.



Due to the limitations of quantum computing, and the evolution of HPC, we see a future in which hybrid systems utilize both quantum and classical CPUs on the same computing platform. These next generation computing systems will provide the best of both worlds - high speed general purpose computing combined with use case specific ultra-performance for certain tasks that will remain outside the range of binary computation for the foreseeable future. Mind Commerce sees a future of quantum and classical CPUs on the same computing platform, which will lead to a combined general purpose and use case specific computation solution that will solve many industry problems in a more scalable and economic manner.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Next Generation Computing

2.2 High Performance Computing

2.2.1 HPC Technology

2.2.1.1 Supercomputers

2.2.1.2 Computer Clustering

2.2.2 Exascale Computation

2.2.2.1 United States

2.2.2.2 China

2.2.2.3 Europe

2.2.2.4 Japan

2.2.2.5 India

2.2.2.6 Taiwan

2.2.3 High Performance Technical Computing

2.2.4 Market Segmentation Considerations

2.2.5 Use Cases and Application Areas

2.2.5.1 Computer Aided Engineering

2.2.5.2 Government

2.2.5.3 Financial Services

2.2.5.4 Education and Research

2.2.5.5 Manufacturing

2.2.5.6 Media and Entertainment

2.2.5.7 Electronic Design Automation

2.2.5.8 Bio-Sciences and Healthcare

2.2.5.9 Energy Management and Utilities

2.2.5.10 Earth Science

2.2.6 Regulatory Framework

2.2.7 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.8 AI to Drive HPC Performance and Adoption



3 High Performance Computing Market Analysis and Forecast

3.1 Global High Performance Computing Market 2019 - 2024

3.1.1 Total High Performance Computing Market

3.1.2 High Performance Computing Market by Component

3.1.2.1 High Performance Computing Market by Hardware and Infrastructure Type

3.1.2.1.1 High Performance Computing Market by Server Type

3.1.2.2 High Performance Computing Market by Software and System Type

3.1.2.3 High Performance Computing Market by Professional Service Type

3.1.3 High Performance Computing Market by Deployment Type

3.1.4 High Performance Computing Market by Organization Size

3.1.5 High Performance Computing Market by Server Price Band

3.1.6 High Performance Computing Market by Application Type

3.1.6.1 High Performance Technical Computing Market by Industry Vertical

3.1.6.2 Critical High Performance Business Computing Market by Industry Vertical

3.1.1 High Performance Computing Deployment Options: Supercomputer vs. Clustering

3.1.2 High Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS)

3.1.3 AI Powered High Performance Computing Market

3.1.3.1 AI Powered High Performance Computing Market by Component

3.1.3.2 AI Powered High Performance Computing Market by AI Technology

3.2 Regional High Performance Computing Market 2019 - 2024

3.3 Exascale Computing Market

3.3.1 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Component

3.3.2 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Hardware Type

3.3.3 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Service Type

3.3.4 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Industry Vertical

3.3.1 Exascale Computing as a Service



4 High Performance Computing Company Analysis

4.1 HPC Vendor Ecosystem

4.2 Leading HPC Companies

4.2.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

4.2.2 Atos SE

4.2.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

4.2.4 Cisco Systems

4.2.5 DELL Technologies Inc.

4.2.6 Fujitsu Ltd

4.2.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.2.8 IBM Corporation

4.2.9 Intel Corporation

4.2.10 Microsoft Corporation

4.2.11 NEC Corporation

4.2.12 NVIDIA

4.2.13 Rackspace Inc.



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix: Future of Computing

6.1 Quantum Computing

6.1.1 Quantum Computing Technology

6.1.2 Quantum Computing Considerations

6.1.3 Market Challenges and Opportunities

6.1.4 Recent Developments

6.1.5 Quantum Computing Value Chain

6.1.6 Quantum Computing Applications

6.1.7 Competitive Landscape

6.1.8 Government Investment in Quantum Computing

6.1.9 Quantum Computing Stakeholders by Country

6.1 Other Future Computing Technologies

6.1.1 Swarm Computing

6.1.2 Neuromorphic Computing

6.1.3 Biocomputing

6.2 Market Drivers for Future Computing Technologies

6.2.1 Efficient Computation and High Speed Storage

6.2.2 Government and Private Initiatives

6.2.3 Flexible Computing

6.2.4 AI enabled, High Performance Embedded Devices, Chipsets, and ICs

6.2.5 Cost Effective Computing powered by Pay-as-you-go Model

6.3 Future Computing Market Challenges

6.3.1 Data Security Concerns in Virtualized and Distributed Cloud

6.3.2 Funding Constrains R&D Activities

6.3.3 Lack of Skilled Professionals across the Sector

6.3.4 Absence of Uniformity among NGC Branches including Data Format

