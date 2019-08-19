World Human Identification Markets Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Projections Through 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Identification: Forensics, Genealogy and Security Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes providers of genealogical analyses, estimates the value of this sector and suggests further projections based on recent trends and development.

HI is also of high importance in the security market, especially in the banking and financial sector, border control applications and more. In these sectors, human identification is done through biometrics.

In general, biometrics is defined as a technology for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics such as fingerprints, palm veins, face recognition, DNA, palm prints, hand geometry, iris recognition, retina, and odor. Behavioral characteristics are related to the pattern of behavior of a person, including typing rhythm, gait, and voice.

This report identifies biometric technologies and platforms used for security purposes and analyzes current market participants.

DNA testing is part of biometric identification and is especially important for the forensics sector. Indeed, people can be identified from traces of their DNA from blood, skin, hair, saliva, and semen by DNA fingerprinting. Similar to fingerprints, an individual's DNA profile and characteristics are unique. Forensic identification using DNA can be useful in different cases such as determining suspects in violent crimes, solving paternity/maternity, and identifying human remains of victims from mass disasters or missing person cases.

The forensic human identification sector is represented by forensic testing laboratories and companies providing equipment and consumables to perform these tests

Report Includes:

28 data tables and 20 additional tables

An overview of the global market for human identification (HI): forensics, genealogy and security applications

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Knowledge about of HI related technologies such as PCR, NGS, and rapid DNA testing

A detailed description of HI applications in various sectors and discussion of current products, companies, new trends and developments

Coverage of partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions in HI market space

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including 23andMe, Ancestry.com, DNA Diagnostics Center Inc., IDEMIA, NMS Labs, Promega Corp., QIAGEN and Verogen

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Intended Audience

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Human Identification and Biometrics

Fingerprints Approach in Biometrics Application

Face Recognition Approach in Biometric Applications

Iris Scanning in Biometrics Application

Hands and Palms Scanning in Biometrics Application

Voice Recognition in Biometrics Application

Keystroke Recognition in Biometrics Application

Signature Recognition in Biometrics Application

DNA Analysis in Biometrics Application

Summary of Biometrics Application

Human Identification and DNA Testing

DNA Testing in Genealogy Market

DNA Testing in the Forensics Market

Ancient DNA Testing for Human Identification

Chapter 4 Human Identification in Genealogy Applications

Genealogy Definition and Market Background

Ancestry.com

MyHeritage

23andMe

FamilyTreeDNA

African Ancestry

Living DNA

23Mofang

Other Companies

Summary of Genealogy Market

Chapter 5 Human Identification in Security Applications

Security Market Background for Human Identification

Cybersecurity, Biometrics and Human Identification

Mobile Biometrics and Human Identification

Consumer, Residential Biometrics, Border Control, and Human Identification

Companies Offering Security Products for Human Identification

Aware Inc.

BioCatch

BIO-key International

Fingerprint Cards AB

Green Bit S.p.A/Gemalto

IDEMIA

IDEX Biometrics

ImageWare Systems

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

Precise Biometrics

Human Identification Market Summary for Security Applications Sector

Chapter 6 Human Identification in Forensic Applications

Forensics Market Background and Human Identification

Arkansas Genomics

Bode Cellmark Forensics/Bode Technology (Part of LabCorp)

Eurofins

Forensic Testing Services

Genetic Technologies

Human Identification Technologies

IntelliGenetics

MolecularDx

NMS Labs

Serological Research Institute

Signature Science

Strand Diagnostics

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI)

Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) Evaluation of the Forensic Sector for Human Identification Testing Services

Forensic DNA Testing Products and Instruments Providers Sector

Agilent Technologies

Analytik Jena AG

AS ONE INTERNATIONAL

BioChain

BioRad

BioVision

Eppendorf

Illumina

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Omega Bio -tek

-tek Promega

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Verogen

Evaluation of Human Identification Sector for Forensic Applications: Testing, Related Instrumentation, Reagents

Chapter 7 Additional Applications in Human Identification Market and New Trends

Paternity Testing and Human Identification Market

Time and Attendance Tracking by Biometric Approaches in the Human Identification Market

New Trends and Developments in Human Identification Market

Microchip as Human Identification Approach

Skin Microbiome as a Human Identification Approach

Hair Analysis as Human Identification Approach

Chapter 8 Patent Review for Human Identification Market



Chapter 9 Market Summary

Genealogy Sector

Security Sector

Forensics Sector

Other Sectors: Paternity Testing and Time and Attendance

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

23AndMe

Ancestry.Com

Aware

Dna Diagnostics Center (Ddc)

Idemia

Nms Labs

Promega Corp.

Qiagen

Verogen



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imzi1e





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

