World Hydraulic Workover Unit Markets, 2019-2024 - Increased Focus on Mature Oil & Gas Fields With the Implementation of Digital Technologies

DUBLIN, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Workover Unit Market by Application (Onshore, And Offshore), Service (Workover, and Snubbing), Installation (Skid Mount and Trail Mount), Capacity (0 to 50, 50 to 150, and Above 150) and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydraulic workover unit market is expected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2019 to USD 12.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.97%, from 2019 to 2024.

The hydraulic workover market is driven by various factors, such as growing shale gas production activities. However, an upsurge in oil and gas production after the decline in oil prices can hinder the growth of hydraulic workover unit market.

"Above 150 tonnes segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period"

Above 150 tonnes segment is the fastest growing segment in the hydraulic workover unit market. North America followed by Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to be the most attractive region in this segment during the forecast period. The services carried under this segment are for both onshore and offshore oil and gas fields.

"Workover segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the hydraulic workover unit market during the forecast period"

The workover segment is the highest growing segment in the hydraulic workover unit market. The services carried out by the hydraulic workover units are completions/workover, plug & abandonments, ESP completion, sand screen installations, well deepening, fishing/clean-outs, casing repairs, and others. Moreover, hydraulic workover can be used to install or remove tubular (pipes) in or out of dead wells.

"North America is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period"

North America is expected to the largest market during the forecast period. The hydraulic workover unit market is driven by the growth in unconventional resources in the US and Canada and demand from the onshore & offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf of Mexico is one of the major sources of conventional oil & gas in the North American region. Also, the region is characterized with continuous technical innovative applications in various segments of the oil & gas industry. All these factors are likely to drive the hydraulic workover market in North America.

The major players in the global hydraulic workover unit market, NOV (US), Halliburton (US), Nabors (Bermuda), Superior Energy (US), Archer (Norway), Basic Energy (US), CEEM (UAE), CUDD (US), among others.

