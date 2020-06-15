World Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Forecasts to 2024 and the Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Sector

DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates. Including Executive/Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting/Analysis. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy. This report explores the converging of histology, genomics and liquid biopsy and examines how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a change of focus.

The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics?

1.2 Immuno-oncology - the looming cure

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Methodology



2. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

2.0 The Immune System

2.1 Immuno Oncology Diagnostics



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

3.1.6 Public National/regional lab

3.1.7 Hospital lab

3.1.8 Physician Lab

3.1.9 Audit Body

3.1.10 Certification Body

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development



5. Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments



6. Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies

Genomics

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aethlon Medical

Agena Bioscience

Angle plc

Apocell

ARUP Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Bioarray Genetics

BioCartis

Biocept

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

BioGenex

bioMrieux

Bio-Rad

Bio-Techne

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Charles River Laboratories

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clearbridge BioMedics

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp

CytoTrack

Dako (Agilent)

Diagnologix LLC

Epic Sciences

Exosome Diagnostics

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Genomic Health

GenomOncology

GRAIL

Guardant Health

HalioDx

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invivoscribe

Leica Biosystems

Luminex

MDx Health

Merck & Co., Inc

MIODx

Molecular MD

MRM Proteomics Inc

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

Nanostring

Natera

Neogenomics

New Oncology

Oncocyte

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Pfizer

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen

Quanterix

Rarecells SAS

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens

Silicon Biosystems

SkylineDx

SRI International

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Trovagene

Vortex Biosciences

7. The Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview

7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Assay Type

7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Base Year

7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - End Year

7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Share by Year

7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Segments Growth

8. Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type

8.1 Checkpoint

8.1.1 Table Checkpoint - by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Checkpoint Growth

8.2 Cytokine

8.2.1 Table Cytokine - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Cytokine Growth

8.3 Germline Genetic

8.3.1 Table Germline Genetic - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Germline Genetic Growth

8.4 Genetic Tumor

8.4.1 Table Genetic Tumor - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Genetic Tumor Growth

8.5 Tumor Microenvironment

8.5.1 Table Tumor Microenvironment - by Country

8.5.2 Chart - Tumor Microenvironment Growth

8.6 Other

8.6.1 Table Other - by Country

8.6.2 Chart - Other Growth

9. Appendices



