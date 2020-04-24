World Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market to 2024, Segmented by End-User and Geography
Apr 24, 2020, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the industrial cleaning chemicals market includes an analysis of the market size and includes forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by increasing healthcare spending and the growth of the industrial sector. The industrial cleaning chemicals market analysis includes end-user segments and geographic landscapes.
The industrial cleaning chemicals market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Manufacturing and commercial offices
- Healthcare
- Retail and foodservice
- Hospitality
- Others
By Geographic Landscapes
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the rising awareness about workplace hygiene as one of the prime reasons driving market growth in the coming years.
The industrial cleaning chemicals market covers the following areas:
- Industrial cleaning chemicals market sizing
- Industrial cleaning chemicals market forecast
- Industrial cleaning chemicals market industry analysis
The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial cleaning chemicals market vendors that include 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., and The Procter & Gamble Co.. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oc1lcm
