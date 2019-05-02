World Industrial Wax Market to 2026 - Focus on Candles, Packaging, Coatings & Polishing, Hot Melt Adhesive, Tires & Rubber, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Food

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wax Market by Type (Fossil Based, Synthetic Based, Bio-Based), Application (Candles, Packaging, Coatings & Polishing, Hot Melt Adhesive, Tires & Rubber, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food) -Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial wax market is projected to reach USD 12.84 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2026

Industrial wax has properties such as moldability, viscosity regulation, moisture control and lubrication. These factors drive the global industrial wax market.

Industrial wax products find usage in applications such as, candles, packaging, coatings & polishing, hot melt adhesives, tires & rubber, cosmetics & personal care, food, and others (agriculture, printing inks, chlorinated paraffin, and PVC).

The candles application accounted for the largest share of the overall industrial wax market and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Industrial wax is used for the production of candles as it has good calorific value, thus providing fuel for controlled burn.

Companies are carrying out intense research & development activities to innovate and develop new products which can open new avenues of applications. Sinopec Corp, through its subsidiary, Jinan Company, made a new technological breakthrough on paraffin production and successfully produced No. 62 and No. 66 fully refined paraffin wax.

Growth in the candles and packaging applications has increased the demand for industrial wax. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the global industrial wax market and is also the fastest-growing market. China is expected to account for the largest share in the Asia-Pacific region till 2026, with India registering the fastest growth rate for the forecast period. China has prominent industrial wax companies such as Sinopec Corp. and HCl WAX. The U.S. is the largest market for industrial wax in North America.

The shrinking supply of paraffin wax, increasing prices of synthetic and bio-based wax, are the major restraints for the market. However, industrial wax is preferred over the others, due to its better moldability, viscosity regulation, moisture control, lubrication, and other properties.

Companies have adopted the new product developments, expansions, contracts & agreements, and joint-venture strategies, to expand their market shares and distribution networks in the global industrial wax market for the forecast period, 2016 to 2026.

Sinopec Corp.'s over-dependence on the Chinese market has adversely affected the financial performance of the company. The fall in crude oil prices, coupled with the devaluation of the Renminbi have resulted in the decline in the financial performance of the company by 30%.

However, sales volumes of refined petroleum products (excluding gasoline, diesel, kerosene and chemical feedstock) in 2015 have increased by 5.0% compared to the previous year, indicating the growing demand for these commodities. Increasing activity in R&D by the company is observed by way of the R&D expenditure as well as the investments and the establishment of R&D facilities. This will help the company in catering to the needs of the consumers as well as in improvements in production efficiency and product quality.

