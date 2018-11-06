World Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Report 2018: 12 Market Segments, 6 Year Forecasts & Analysis of 100+ Companies
In 2023, revenues for WSN equipment and associated services for industrial automation, agriculture and construction will surpass $13 billion up from $3 billion in 2017.
Industrial wireless sensor networks (WSN) continue to expand into new markets with multi-protocol devices, maturing standards and ubiquitous IoT cloud platforms. Unit shipments grew by 69% over the last two years due to a robust manufacturing sector and increased spending on oil and gas exploration and production.
Based on an extensive 2018 survey completed with the International Society of Automation (ISA) and the LoRa Alliance, there are three WSN technology areas that are driving industrial IoT growth today:
- Wireless mesh sensor networks
- Location based services
- Low power wide area networks
Applications for 802.15.4 and wireless mesh sensor networks continue to grow including equipment monitoring from offshore platforms, wireless gas detection, flood monitoring as well as solutions for agriculture, construction and factory automation. Location-based services is one of the fastest growing markets including low-cost proximity sensing with Bluetooth Low Energy, precision real-time location systems (RTLS) with ultra-wideband and a variety of remote monitoring and tracking of fixed and mobile assets using low power wide area networks (LPWAN).
For the past 15 years, we have conducted market research on industrial wireless sensing and IoT markets based on thousands of in-depth phone interviews across the whole industrial IoT value chain. In this report, we cover the global market for industrial wireless sensing and tracking in 12 market segments including 6-year market size forecasts, analysis of 100+ companies, an extensive technology review, the results of our recently completed survey on industrial wireless and IoT adoption trends, the fastest growing applications, technologies, needed innovations and satisfaction with current systems.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Industrial WSN Ecosystem
- Market Opportunity
- Value System
- Wireless Sensor Network Landscapes
- Short Range Wireless
- Wireless Mesh Sensor Networks
- Long Range Wireless Sensor Networks
- Low Power Wide Area Networks
- Cloud IoT Platforms
- Market Segmentation
- Total Potential Market Sizing
WSN Solutions & Applications
- Production
- Asset Management
- Machine Health Condition Based Monitoring
- Energy Management
- Corrosion & Structural Integrity Monitoring
- Asset Tracking & Locating
- Health, Safety & Environmental
- Emissions Monitoring
- Gas Detection
- Perimeter Security & Intrusion Detection
- Smart Water Networks
Survey Results
Respondent Overview
General WSN Trends
- Adoption Trends
- Growing Deployments & Network Sizes
- Fastest Growing Applications
- WSN Protocols Used
- Wireless Standards & Mesh Adoption
- Most Important Features
- Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems
- Future WSN Applications
- Adoption Inhibitors
- Innovation Areas
- Strategic Investment Areas
- Equipment Costs
Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)
- LPWAN Status
- Product Development
- LPWAN Applications
- LPWAN Impact
- Future Projections
- LPWAN Challenges
- Comments
IoT Cloud Platforms
- IoT Platforms Used
- IoT Benefits
- Data Analytics Experience
- Planned IoT Platforms
- Data Analytics Barriers
- Surveyed Organizations
Technology Dynamics
Summary
Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances
Summary
Short Range WSN Technologies
- IEEE 802.15.4
- IEEE 802.15.4e
- IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)
- IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
- IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)
- Wi-SUN Alliance
- ZigBee
- Dotdot
- WiFi
- Bluetooth Low Energy
- Bluetooth 5
- Bluetooth Mesh
Industrial WSN Standards
- WirelessHART
- HART-IP 50
- WiTECK 50
- ISA100
- ISA100 Wireless
- ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute (WCI)
- WirelessHART Convergence
- WIA-PA
- Profibus Wireless Sensor and Actuator Networks (WSAN)
LPWAN Technologies
- Cellular Based LPWAN Technologies
- LTE-M
- NB-IoT
- Non-Cellular LPWAN Technologies
- SigFox
- LoRa Alliance
- Weightless SIG
- ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)
- Other LPWAN Technologies
- RPMA (Ingenu)
- Qowisio
- Link Labs
LPWAN Network Tests
Range
IP Smart Object Technologies
- IETF Standards
- OMA SpecWorks
- IP Smart Object Technologies
- IETF Standards
- 6LoWPAN
- ROLL/RPL
- CoRE/CoAP
- 6TiSCH
- Deterministic Networking (DetNet)
- IPSO Alliance
- IEEE P2413 - Architectural Framework for the Internet of Things
Open Source Initiatives
- TinyOS
- Contiki
- FreeRTOS
- OpenWSN
- Eclipse Foundation
- MQTT
- MQTT-SN
- Californium CoAP Framework
Global Total Market Size Forecasts
- Methodology
- Global WSN Device Shipments by Scenario
- Global WSN Revenues by Scenario
- Global Total Units by Landscape
- Global Total Revenues by Landscape
- Global Total Units by Solution Segment
- Global Total Revenues by Solution Segment
- Global Total Units by Solution
- Global Total Equipment Revenues by Solution
- Average Sale Prices
- Global Total Units by Sensor Type
- Global Total Units by Product Segment
- Global Total Revenues by Product Segment
- Global Total Revenues by Geography
- Global Total Units by Technology
- Global Total Units by Topology
Target Markets
Process Automation
- Survey Key Findings
- Market Size Forecasts
- Units by Market
- Revenues by Market
- Units by Solution
- Revenues by Solution
- Revenues by Product Segment
- Revenues by Geography
- Units by Technology
Hybrid & Discrete Industries
- Survey Key Findings
- Market Size Forecasts
- Units by Market
- Revenues by Market
- Units by Solution
- Revenues by Solution
- Revenues by Product Segment
- Revenues by Geography
- Units by Technology
Agriculture, Construction & Others
- Survey Key Findings
- Market Size Forecasts
- Units by Market
- Revenues by Market
- Units by Solution
- Revenues by Solution
- Revenues by Product Segment
- Revenues by Geography
- Units by Technology
Competitive Landscape
Summary
Company Profiles
- WSN Components
- IoT Connectivity, Data Management & Integration
- Devices & Systems
- Platforms & IoT Service Providers
Companies Mentioned
- 1NCE
- 3S
- ABB
- AEC
- ARM
- ATIM
- Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
- AcSiP
- Actility
- Adaptive Network Solutions
- Adaptive Wireless
- Adeunis
- Advantech B+B SmartWorx
- Advisian
- Afton Chemical
- Aisenz
- Alascom
- American Fuel & Petrochemical
- Anaren
- Andres Bello National University
- Apache Corp.
- Applied Measurement & Control
- Applied Risk
- Apprion
- Aresource
- Arkema
- Ascienta Value Creation
- Ashland
- Auto Assembly
- Automatic Controls
- Automation X Engineers
- Automotion Components (ACI)
- Avonmore Electrical
- AwiaTech
- Axible
- Azbil Corporation
- BASF
- BFUSA
- BP
- BRAAS Company
- BSC Engineering
- BSI Engineering
- Baker Hughes
- Banner Engineering
- Bayer
- Beaubout Company
- Behrends
- Birdz
- Brazos Electric
- Buckman
- Byres Security
- CANTV
- CD Nova
- CDS Wireless
- CMC Associates
- CP Kelco
- CRESITT Industrie
- Cal Trol
- Carbon Controls
- Carollo Engineers
- Carriots
- Cartn de Colombia SA
- Centeron
- Certa
- Chemtech
- ChevronPhillips
- Cisco
- Colpipe
- Connit
- ConocoPhillips
- Control Data Systems
- Cortexo
- Cosasco
- Craft ai
- Cumulocity
- DB360 Consulting
- DDTop Group
- DIC Corporation
- DSA Australia
- Danalto Enterprise IoT
- Dave Allert Company
- Decawave
- Defendec
- Deisamex
- Dekra
- Desmet Ballestra
- Digi
- Digital Excellence
- Digital Matter
- Dimonoff
- Discovery Acquisition
- Dover
- Dow Chemical
- Drust
- DuPont
- Dubai Natural Gas Company
- Dwyer Instruments
- Dynamic Recycling
- E.B Horsman & Son
- EDF
- ESDS
- ESP Safety Inc.
- EVVOS
- Eaton
- EcoPetrol
- Electric Imp
- Electrochem
- Electronic Controls Design
- Elgin Industries
- Embedded Experts
- Emerson
- Endress + Hauser Flowte AG
- Endress+Hauser
- Energy Transfer
- Enerwave Automation
- Enforta
- Enmodus
- Enocean
- Ericsson
- Essence Group
- Every Drop Counts Foundation
- Exacter
- Experitec
- ExxonMobil
- FFC
- Factory IQ
- FairfieldNodal
- FiberTEQ
- FieldComm Group
- Fleet Space Technologies
- Fluor
- Ford, Bacon & Davis
- FreeWave
- Frontline Management
- G+D Group
- Gamini Engineering
- GasSecure (Drger)
- Gemalto
- General Electric
- Georgia Pacific
- Geospace
- Global Logic
- Greenwaves Technologies
- Grid Connect
- HAG Ingenieria
- Haas Automation
- Halliburton
- Halma
- Haya
- Haya Water
- Helium
- Herman Storey Consulting
- Hewlett-Packard
- Hi Temp Systems, Inc.
- Hilliard Corporation
- Hitachi
- Hitachi Automotive
- Holly Frontier
- Honeywell
- IBM
- IC Controls
- IJINUS
- IMST
- INKOIL
- INOVA Geophysical
- IOTA Devices
- IOTech Technology
- ITEE Radom
- Iberdrola
- IndustreeX
- Industrial Automation Networks
- Industrial Automation Society
- Inenco
- Infosys
- Ingemmet
- Ingenu
- Inkoel
- Innovative Engineering Solutions
- Inviproa
- Itron
- Jacobs
- Johnson Controls
- KAA IoT
- KB Intelligence
- KBR
- KLATU Networks
- KONCAR
- Kaman Corporation
- Kerlink
- Keyence
- Kinney Consulting
- Kontakt
- Kontron
- LBA Group
- LORD MicroStrain
- LUKOIL
- Laird
- Lavoro Technologies
- Lawrence Berkeley National Labs
- Lesman Instrument Company
- Lewis University
- Libelium
- Lilly
- Linear
- Link Labs
- Lion Corporation
- LoRa Alliance
- Lubrizol
- Lucerne University
- Lumedyne (Google)
- Lumenus
- Lyse
- M2M Spectrum
- MACTek Corporation
- MCCI
- MIT
- MITRE
- MTS Systems Corp.
- Marsh Group
- Martech International
- Mcki Wireless
- Mead O'Brien
- Mesimedikal Teknik
- Metso
- Mettler Toledo
- Microchip
- Microland
- Microsoft
- Miller-Eads Company
- Mipot
- MotivAgent
- Moxa
- MultiTech Systems
- Munio Security
- Munisense
- Murata Wireless
- Myotis Wireless
- NACE International
- NIST
- NKE Watteco
- NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
- NXP
- National Instruments
- Nemeus
- New Cosmos Electric
- New Page Corp.
- Nexcom
- Novelis
- ON Semiconductor
- OSRAM
- OYO Geospace
- Oak Ridge National Labs
- Objenious
- Occidental Petroleum
- OleumTech
- Omega Engineering
- Omnimetrix
- Onyx Engineering
- Orange Research
- OrbiWise
- Origin Energy
- Osram
- PCS Ferguson (Dover)
- PTC/ThingWorx
- Pacific Environment
- Packetworx
- Palmer Wahl
- PanTech Controls
- Panasonic
- Panduit
- Parametric GmbH
- Parr Instrument Company
- Pedigree Technnologies
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Permasense
- Perpetua Power
- Perpetuum
- Pervasive Displays
- Petrobras
- Petroleos de Venezuela
- Philips 66
- Phoenix Contact
- Process Automation
- Procter & Gamble
- Proteus Vietnam
- Puffer Sweiven
- Qatar Chemical Company
- QoSCom
- Qorvo
- Qowisio
- Quantified Ag
- R.S. Stover
- RCC Institute of Information Technology
- RMV Motion
- RTX
- Radiocrafts
- Rakon
- RasGas
- Raycap
- Raytheon
- Redline
- Reichhold
- Relayr
- Reliance
- Requea Open Solutions
- Rexel
- Rieker Incorporated
- Riken Keiki
- RisingHF
- Rockwell
- Rolls Royce
- Rotork
- SABIC
- SENSeOR
- SERCEL
- SQRL Solutions
- SRETT
- SVS Consultants
- SYSDEV
- Safeport
- Sagemcom
- Samsung
- Samtek Energy
- Sandia National Laboratories
- Saudi Aramco
- Scanimetrics
- Schneider Electric
- Seaco Team
- Semtech
- SenRa Tech
- Sencorables
- Senet
- Sensolus
- SensorWare Systems
- Sensys Networks
- Shenyang Automation Institute
- Shift Thinking
- SiTune Corporation
- Siemens
- Sietech Solutions
- Sigfox
- Silicon Labs
- Silvair
- Simarck Controls
- Smart Cloud
- SmartSensor Labs
- SoftDEL
- Softing
- Solar Reserve
- South West Water
- Spartan Controls
- Star-Tech Instrument Systems
- Statoil
- Stone Technologies
- Stream Technologies
- Strega Technologies
- Suncor Energy
- Superior Controls
- Sustainable Energy Management Group LLC
- Syncrude
- TD Next (Telecom Design)
- TDK Corporation
- TESORO
- TICATAG
- TUV Rheinland
- Tadiran Batteries
- Tekelek
- Telensa
- Telent
- Texas Instruments
- Thinxtra
- Toyo Engineering
- TrackNet
- Trax
- Trilliant
- Tyco
- U-Blox
- UOL Sac
- URS Corporation
- US Amines
- Ubisense
- Universidad Federal do Amazonas
- Universidad Nacional de Colombia
- University of Northern Iowa
- Urmet
- VIT Student Services
- VL Automation
- Vale
- Valero
- WESROC
- Weatherford
- WellAware
- Williams
- Wipro
- Wireless Seismic
- Worldsensing
- Wulian
- Wyres
- Yokogawa
- Zedi
- Zencus
- Zigbee Alliance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k6pt2z/world_industrial?w=5
