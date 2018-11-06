World Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Report 2018: 12 Market Segments, 6 Year Forecasts & Analysis of 100+ Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, revenues for WSN equipment and associated services for industrial automation, agriculture and construction will surpass $13 billion up from $3 billion in 2017.

Industrial wireless sensor networks (WSN) continue to expand into new markets with multi-protocol devices, maturing standards and ubiquitous IoT cloud platforms. Unit shipments grew by 69% over the last two years due to a robust manufacturing sector and increased spending on oil and gas exploration and production.

Based on an extensive 2018 survey completed with the International Society of Automation (ISA) and the LoRa Alliance, there are three WSN technology areas that are driving industrial IoT growth today:

Wireless mesh sensor networks

Location based services

Low power wide area networks

Applications for 802.15.4 and wireless mesh sensor networks continue to grow including equipment monitoring from offshore platforms, wireless gas detection, flood monitoring as well as solutions for agriculture, construction and factory automation. Location-based services is one of the fastest growing markets including low-cost proximity sensing with Bluetooth Low Energy, precision real-time location systems (RTLS) with ultra-wideband and a variety of remote monitoring and tracking of fixed and mobile assets using low power wide area networks (LPWAN).



For the past 15 years, we have conducted market research on industrial wireless sensing and IoT markets based on thousands of in-depth phone interviews across the whole industrial IoT value chain. In this report, we cover the global market for industrial wireless sensing and tracking in 12 market segments including 6-year market size forecasts, analysis of 100+ companies, an extensive technology review, the results of our recently completed survey on industrial wireless and IoT adoption trends, the fastest growing applications, technologies, needed innovations and satisfaction with current systems.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



The Industrial WSN Ecosystem

Market Opportunity

Value System

Wireless Sensor Network Landscapes

Short Range Wireless

Wireless Mesh Sensor Networks

Long Range Wireless Sensor Networks

Low Power Wide Area Networks

Cloud IoT Platforms

Market Segmentation

Total Potential Market Sizing

WSN Solutions & Applications

Production

Asset Management

Machine Health Condition Based Monitoring

Energy Management

Corrosion & Structural Integrity Monitoring

Asset Tracking & Locating

Health, Safety & Environmental

Emissions Monitoring

Gas Detection

Perimeter Security & Intrusion Detection

Smart Water Networks

Survey Results



Respondent Overview



General WSN Trends

Adoption Trends

Growing Deployments & Network Sizes

Fastest Growing Applications

WSN Protocols Used

Wireless Standards & Mesh Adoption

Most Important Features

Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

Future WSN Applications

Adoption Inhibitors

Innovation Areas

Strategic Investment Areas

Equipment Costs

Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)

LPWAN Status

Product Development

LPWAN Applications

LPWAN Impact

Future Projections

LPWAN Challenges

Comments

IoT Cloud Platforms

IoT Platforms Used

IoT Benefits

Data Analytics Experience

Planned IoT Platforms

Data Analytics Barriers

Surveyed Organizations

Technology Dynamics

Summary



Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances

Summary



Short Range WSN Technologies

IEEE 802.15.4

IEEE 802.15.4e

IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

(Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks) IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)

Wi-SUN Alliance

ZigBee

Dotdot

WiFi

Bluetooth Low Energy

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth Mesh

Industrial WSN Standards

WirelessHART

HART-IP 50

WiTECK 50

ISA100

ISA100 Wireless

ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute (WCI)

WirelessHART Convergence

WIA-PA

Profibus Wireless Sensor and Actuator Networks (WSAN)

LPWAN Technologies

Cellular Based LPWAN Technologies

LTE-M

NB-IoT

Non-Cellular LPWAN Technologies

SigFox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)

Other LPWAN Technologies

RPMA (Ingenu)

Qowisio

Link Labs

LPWAN Network Tests

Range



IP Smart Object Technologies

IETF Standards

OMA SpecWorks

IP Smart Object Technologies

IETF Standards

6LoWPAN

ROLL/RPL

CoRE/CoAP

6TiSCH

Deterministic Networking (DetNet)

IPSO Alliance

IEEE P2413 - Architectural Framework for the Internet of Things

Open Source Initiatives

TinyOS

Contiki

FreeRTOS

OpenWSN

Eclipse Foundation

MQTT

MQTT-SN

Californium CoAP Framework

Global Total Market Size Forecasts

Methodology

Global WSN Device Shipments by Scenario

Global WSN Revenues by Scenario

Global Total Units by Landscape

Global Total Revenues by Landscape

Global Total Units by Solution Segment

Global Total Revenues by Solution Segment

Global Total Units by Solution

Global Total Equipment Revenues by Solution

Average Sale Prices

Global Total Units by Sensor Type

Global Total Units by Product Segment

Global Total Revenues by Product Segment

Global Total Revenues by Geography

Global Total Units by Technology

Global Total Units by Topology

Target Markets



Process Automation

Survey Key Findings

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Market

Revenues by Market

Units by Solution

Revenues by Solution

Revenues by Product Segment

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

Hybrid & Discrete Industries

Survey Key Findings

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Market

Revenues by Market

Units by Solution

Revenues by Solution

Revenues by Product Segment

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

Agriculture, Construction & Others

Survey Key Findings

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Market

Revenues by Market

Units by Solution

Revenues by Solution

Revenues by Product Segment

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

Competitive Landscape

Summary

Company Profiles

WSN Components

IoT Connectivity, Data Management & Integration

Devices & Systems

Platforms & IoT Service Providers

