World Injection Molding Market Outlook to 2025 - Plastic Injection Molding Market Forecast to Reach $157.70 billion by 2025

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molding: Global Markets and Technologies 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for plastic injection molding should increase from $121.40 billion in 2020 to $157.70 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the period of 2020-2025.

This study encompasses technologies, applications and materials regarding injection molding. The report analyzes the major types of thermoplastic resins used to produce molded products. These products cater to demand arising from various end-use industries. Machines and equipment are discussed, entailing the qualitative aspect of it. Trends in demand are reviewed and impact on the overall market growth are assessed.

Market drivers within each end-use industry are identified. Thermoplastic resin injection molding is analyzed in detail. Technological issues and trends are reviewed and other influential factors (economic conditions, COVID impact and standards) are discussed. Because this is a global study, the research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

Revenue forecasts from 2019-2025 are given for each major type of thermoplastic grade, end user and regional market.

This updated report includes the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base, which can be seen in the global and regional market analysis.

The Report Includes:

An updated review of the global market for plastic injection molding within the industry

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market growth; and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements and strategic innovations within the market place

Characterization and quantification of market potential for injection molding by end use, type, and geographic region

Details about plastic molding techniques and discussion on injection molding versus other plastics molding processes

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers, including BASF SE, DSM, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont, ExxonMobil, Bay Plastics Machinery Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, SABIC, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH, UBE Machinery Inc., and Toray Industries, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Plastic Injection Molding Machinery and Systems

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Polymer

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 New Developments

Chapter 9 Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends in Plastic Injection Molding

Plastic Injection Molding Process Trends

End-Use Innovations

Prototyping

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Leading Plastic Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers

Absolute Haitian Corp.

Bay Plastics Machinery

Davis-Standard Llc

Dri-Air Industries Inc.

Engel Austria Gmbh

Gammaflux Controls Inc.

Graham Engineering Corp.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Industrial Heater Corp.

Kautex Machines Inc.

Maguire Products Inc.

Maruka Usa Inc.

Master Molded Products Corp.

Milacron Llc

Negri Bossi North America

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nordson Polymer Processing Systems

Novatec, Inc.

Parkinson Technologies Inc.

Sumitomo ( Shi) Demag

Ube Machinery Inc.

Universal Dynamics Inc.

Wittmann Battenfeld Inc.

Yudo Co., Ltd.

Yushin America Inc.

Leading Plastic Injection Molding Polymer And End-User Goods Manufacturers

Advantech Plastics Llc

Aptargroup Inc.

BASF SE

Becton Dickinson And Co.

Berry Global Group Inc.

C&J Industries

Denroy Plastics Ltd.

Dow Chemicals Co., Ltd.

DSM

Dupont

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxonmobil Corp.

Ht Plastics

Huntsman Corp.

Icomold

Ineos Group

Lacks Enterprises Inc.

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Magna International Inc.

Midstate Mold & Engineering

MSI Mold Builders

New Berlin Plastics Inc.

Newell Rubbermaid

Nypro Inc.

Rutland Plastics Ltd.

Sabic

Stack Plastics Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zeiger Industries



