World Institute of Kimchi: Function-enhanced kimchi inhibits growth of cancer cells

Proven anticancer effects of Amtak Baechu cabbage, a crossbred of turnip and Baechu cabbage

Intake of kimchi made with Amtak Baechu cabbage doubles the rate of pancreatic cancer cell inhibition compared with standard kimchi

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Institute of Kimchi, which discovers and promotes kimchi's scientific excellence announces that Kimchi, a major Korean traditional fermented food, "evolves" into cancer-preventing kimchi.

This superfood is made with the world's first anticancer Baechu cabbage variety with enhanced functions (registered name: Amtak Baechu cabbage) created by Jeil Seed Bio Company in Jeungpyeong, Korea.

Prof. Park, Kun-Young and his team at the Department of Food Science and Biotechnology of Cha University, one of the research team in World Institute of Kimchi in Korea, conducted a cancer cell experiment and found that kimchi made with Amtak Baechu cabbage have anticancer effects against pancreatic cancer and hepatic cancer cells.

The result of the study titled "Beneficial Outcomes of Kimchi Prepared with Amtak Baechu Cabbage and Salting in Brine Solution: Anticancer Effects in Pancreatic and Hepatic Cancer Cells" was published in a recent issue of the Journal of Environmental Pathology, Toxicology and Oncology (Vol. 37, Issue 2, 2018).

The team prepared four different kimchi samples for this study: (1) the standard Baechu cabbage and dry salt treatment method (SK-D); (2) the Amtak Baechu cabbage and dry salt treatment method (AK-D); (3) the standard Baechu cabbage and brine solution treatment method (SK-B); and (4) the Amtak Baechu cabbage and brine solution treatment method (AK-B). The anticancer effects of kimchi were evaluated using human pancreas cancer cells (Capan-2) and human liver cancer cells (HepG2).

Both cancer cells showed a significant increase in cell growth inhibition when exposed to AK-D and AK-B compared with SK-D and SK-B. The inhibition of pancreatic cells (Capan-2 cells) in AK-D and AK-B was more than doubled compared with SK-D and SK-B. It was 1.2 times for HepG2 cells. Overall, the results indicate that kimchi made with Amtak Baechu cabbage and treated with brine solution (AK-B) had a superior anticancer potential.

"Another experiment conducted on mice induced with colorectal cancer showed a noticeably lower incidence of inflammatory diseases and tumor when fed with Amtak Baechu cabbage kimchi compared with the standard kimchi," said Prof. Park.

A crossbred of turnip and Baechu cabbage, Amtak is the first functional Baechu cabbage in the world created by Jeil Seed Bio Company following 13 years of research. The variety is exported to China, Japan, and Canada.

The development of anti-cancer superfood kimchi has been an ongoing effort for many years in Korea. In 2015, Prof. Hahm, Ki Baik and his team at the Gastroenterology Department of CHA Bundang Medical Center, CHA University developed the world's first kimchi that is effective in preventing gastric cancer associated with Helicobacter pylori. The anticancer kimchi that they developed includes five additional cancer preventive ingredients (leaf mustard, pear, mushroom, Chinese pepper, and kelp). The result of their study was published on the online issue of Oncotarget on August 17, 2015. Oncotarget is a worldwide bio-medical journal covering research on oncology.

Praising Prof. Park, Kun-Young's discovery, Ha, Jaeho, a general director of the World Institute of Kimchi says, "Kimchi is a fermented food that is responsible for the health of the Korean people, so much so that people who consume kimchi have no additional need for lactic acid bacteria, dietary fiber, or phytochemicals," He added, "Kimchi is gaining attention as an anticancer superfood because it is made with vegetables like Baechu cabbage, white radish, leaf mustard, garlic, and pepper, all of which help prevent cancer."

