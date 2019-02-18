World IoT Markets Markets & Forecasts Report 2019: Overriding Trends and Changes Taking Place, 2014-2022
Feb 18, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World IoT Markets - Markets & Forecasts up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market around the globe.
It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation. Its examination of market trends in 14 major verticals is enriched by volume forecasts up to 2022 by five geographical areas and by six technologies.
These forecasts up to 2022 by region, access technology and vertical cover:
- Installed base of IoT objects (million units)
- Installed base of different vertical markets (million units)
- Installed base of different access networking technologies (million units).
Verticals:
- Agriculture
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Manufacturing Industry
- Retail/Commerce
- Security
- Smart city
- Smart home
- Transport
- Utilities
- Wellness/sports
Technologies:
- Cellular
- Cellular IoT
- Wired
- Wireless
- Satellite
- LPWA
Covered markets:
- World consolidated
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa-Middle East
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- China
- Japan
- Canada
- USA
- Brazil
Dataset Scope
Markets and forecasts 2014-2022 by region, access technology and vertical
- Installed base of IoT objects (million units)
- Installed base of different vertical markets (million units)
- Installed base of different access networking technologies (million units)
- Installed base per use case for each vertical (million units)
- Cellular M2M connectivity revenues for each country
Geographical zones
- World consolidated
- North America
- Europe
- Africa-Middle East
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
Countries
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- United States
Technologies
- Cellular
- Cellular IoT
- Wired
- Wireless
- Satellite
- LPWA
Verticals
- Agriculture
- Cattle
- Sheep
- Dogs
- Plants
- Cats
- Machinery
- Fishing vessels
Automotive
- Connected cars
- Autonomous cars
Consumer Electronics
- Drones
- Connected cameras
- E-readers
- Connected photo frames
- Other gadgets
Healthcare
- Chronic disease devices
- Remote monitoring
Logistics
- Trucks
- Boats (merchant vessels)
- Trains
- Aircrafts
Manufacturing industry
- Robots
- Machines
Retail/commerce
- Vending machines
- PoS
Security
- Alarm
- Smoke detectors
- Cameras
Smart city
- Waste management
- Street lights
- Urban transport
- Parking lots
- CCTV
Smart home
- Thermostat
- Shutter motors
- HVAC
- Personal assistant
Transport
- Buses
- Boats
- Trains
- Aircraft
Utilities
- Water meters
- Gas meters
- Electricity meters
Wellness/sports
- Health & Fitness Trackers
- Smart watches
- Sports accessories
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
2.1. Scope: Verticals and applications
2.2. Overall market sizing methodology
3. Underlying technologies
3.1. Wired technologies
3.2. Standardised technologies
3.3. Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technologies
3.4. LPWA: Are there too many players for this promising IoT market?
3.5. Cellular technologies
3.6. IoT specific networking technologies over cellular networks
3.7. Will LPWA compete with LTE IoT versions?
3.8. Coming soon 5G
3.9. Timeline will also be key
3.10. Ongoing standardisation
3.11. Middleware: ongoing standardisation
4. Vertical market development
4.1. Automotive
4.2. Utilities
4.3. Security
4.4. Consumer electronics
4.5. Healthcare
4.6. Transport
4.7. Retail/Commerce
4.8. Agriculture
4.9. Livestock/pets
4.10. Wellness
4.11. Smart city
4.12. Smart home
4.13. Manufacturing industry
4.14. Logistics
5. Market sizing
5.1. IoT market enjoying tremendous growth
5.2. By 2022, multiple access technologies in use
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b25ztb/world_iot_markets?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article