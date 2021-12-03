World Kitchen Furniture Markets Analysis & Outlook, 2015-2020 & 2021-2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the world market of kitchen furniture, with statistical data of production, consumption, imports and exports, in volume and values for 60 countries selected according to their contribution to the international trade of kitchen furniture.

The report identifies the opportunities that arise in the global kitchen furniture market and it is a helpful tool for companies exporting kitchen furniture as it contains a rich collection of key country data, allowing comparisons among different areas.

Production and consumption of kitchen furniture are given at world level and by country, both in value and units. International trade statistics of kitchen furniture by country of origin/destination are included, as well as trade balance data covering the years 2015-2020.

Statistics 2015-2020 and outlook data are also available in a country format. They include: historical series of kitchen furniture imports and exports by country of origin and destination; production, trade and consumption data in value an in volume, economic indicators (population, households, household consumption expenditure), exchange rates local currency per US$ and local currency per EUR; real growth of GDP (forecast 2021-2024); a comparison with imports in volume of selected built-in appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers).

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Notes, presentation conventions, classification of the countries as a guide to understanding the report

PART I: THE WORLD MARKET FOR KITCHEN FURNITURE

Production and consumption

Percentage breakdown of world kitchen furniture production and consumption by country

Kitchen furniture consumption by geographical region, 2019, 2020 and preliminary 2021

World market of kitchen furniture production and consumption: focus on 60 countries. Comparison with macro indicators. Data in US$ and EUR million

Per capita consumption of kitchen furniture and per capita GNP in 60 countries

World market of kitchen furniture: production, international trade and consumption. Focus on 60 countries. Data in value and volume

Trade

World trade of kitchen furniture, 2010-2020. Current US$ and EUR billion and annual percentage changes

The main exporting countries

Exports of kitchen furniture, 2015-2020: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes

Six major exporting countries of kitchen furniture. Exports, 2015-2020. US$ and EUR million

The main importing countries

Imports of kitchen furniture, 2015-2020: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million and annual percentage changes

Six major importing countries of kitchen furniture. Imports, 2015-2020. US$ and EUR million

Main trade destinations

Kitchen furniture. Main destination of exports and Main origin of imports for 60 countries. Percentage values

Trade balance

Trade balance of kitchen furniture, 2015-2020: focus on 60 countries. US$ and EUR million

Trade of major home appliances

Refrigerators and freezers; Hoods; Dishwashers. Exports and Imports 2016-2020: focus on 50 countries. Thousand items

Kitchen furniture forecasts 2021-2024

Kitchen furniture consumption and trade worldwide, 2015-2020 data, and 2021-2024 forecasts. Comparison with macro scenario

Kitchen furniture production and consumption by geographical region, 2020 data, 2021-2024 forecasts

Real growth of GDP: focus on 60 countries. Historical data 2015-2020 and forecasts 2021-2024

PART II: COUNTRY TABLES

For each country: Exports and imports of kitchen furniture by country of destination/origin, 2015-2020. US$ million, % share and annual % changes; Imports of selected appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers). Production, exports, imports, consumption of kitchen furniture, 2015-2020, US$ million, Thousand of Units and ranking; Rates exports/production and imports/consumption; Estimated average unit value of kitchen furniture production, exports, imports, consumption; Economic indicators: Population, Households, Household consumption expenditure; Population, Real growth of GDP, Kitchen furniture market: 2021 preliminary estimates and 2022-2024 forecasts

PART III: PROFILES OF SELECTED 40 LEADING KITCHEN MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE

Website, turnover, number of Employees, kitchen sales and a short profile of selected 40 kitchen furniture companies worldwide

Companies Mentioned

Al Meera ( United Arab Emirates )

( ) American Woodmark ( USA )

) Ballingslov International ( Sweden )

) Bertolini (Brazil)

Black Red White ( Poland )

( ) Boffi ( Italy )

) Bulthaup (Germany)

Cabico ( Canada )

) Cabinetworks Group ( USA )

) Cleanup ( Japan )

) Godrej Interio ( India )

) Golden Home ( China )

( ) Hacker Kuchen (Germany)

Haier Kitchen ( China )

) Hanssem ( South Korea )

) Howdens Joinery (UK)

IKEA ( Sweden )

) Interwood ( India )

) Itatiaia (Brazil)

Lixil ( Japan )

) Lube Group ( Italy )

) Marya ( Russia )

) Merx ( Ukraine )

) Masterbrand Cabinets ( USA )

) Nobia ( Sweden )

) Nobilia (Germany)

Nolte Kuchen (Germany)

(Germany) Oppein ( China )

) Panasonic ( Japan )

) Scavolini ( Italy )

) Schmidt Group ( France )

) Schuller (Germany)

Signature Kitchens ( Malaysia )

) Spacewood ( India )

) Takara Standard ( Japan )

( ) Todeschini (Brazil)

Valcucine ( Italy )

) Veneta Cucine ( Italy )

) Weitzler ( South Africa )

) Zbom ( China )

