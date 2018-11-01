World-leading Artificial Intelligence Authority Mark Minevich Joins Board Humans.net

NEW YORK, December 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Next generation social network Humans.net has appointed artificial intelligence (AI) expert and visionary strategist Mr. Mark D. Minevich to the advisory board. The move is designed to position Humans.net as the leading platform in providing a global social community for companies and individuals looking to buy and sell their skill sets. AI is fundamental to developing Humans.net into what ultimately will be a global Human Resource Bank. Minevich's role on the advisory board is central to creating new Humans.net business models linked to AI. As such he will be responsible for the application of AI on Humans.net.

Minevich is well-known as one of the world's leading authorities on new technologies such as AI and how its rapid emergence and evolution needs to be leveraged to prepare for the new future characterized by artificial intelligence, industrialization, and commoditization of cognition.



Executive Chairman of AI Pioneers Forum that is headquartered in NYC, Sr. Digital Fellow to CEO of IPsoft-leading privately owned AI Enterprise company, Sr. Fellow at US Council on Competitiveness in Washington DC, Sr. Advisor to United Nations/UNOPS, member of B20/G20 Digital Economy Task Force, Minevich said: "AI is about to take us to an exponential new level of explosive growth from driverless cars to autonomous drones and smart machines. Digitalization and AI will open our abilities to solve new scale problems and provide solutions for the betterment of humanity. In terms of Humans.net AI is adding a ground-breaking and valuable service to the gig economy. It's use of AI will lead to an indistinguishable interface between man and machine. Within this context it is leading the way and defining new parameters and as a result will lead to the largest fully decentralized peer-to-peer network, enabling more efficient interactions between people and businesses around the world."

Vlad Dobrynin, founder and CEO, Humans.net said: "It's a great pleasure to have Mark on board as an AI advisor. He has an impeccable pedigree, vast experience and is a visionary in that he clearly recognizes how AI is already creating a future that is redefining how we communicate, interact and do business."

Humans.net uses advanced AI to drive the search process on the platform. For instance, a company in the US may be looking for aeronautical engineers with expertise in surface modeling and simulation. Humans.net instantly finds and connects the right people irrespective of geographical location whether its the US, India or Europe.



Humans.net provides a new model for social networks. Existing online platforms have pricey membership fees or high commission charges. Their search processes are time-consuming and complex payment systems create barriers and deter people from using them. With Humans.net there is no middleman to scrape off money because there are no fees. Users have real-time direct conversations with one another, data privacy is not violated, and there are zero hidden costs. If users wish to earn revenue, they can permit their data to be used for advertising, all within a safe and protected environment that is free from fraud.

About Humans.net

Humans.net is a technologically advanced, data-driven platform serving as a one-stop shop for people seeking work, help, and services. Headed up by Vlad Dobrynin, founder and CEO, the platform uses advanced proprietary technologies to securely connect people. It is capable of cataloging the skills, knowledge, and characteristics of billions of people around the world serving as a global resource bank for all people and businesses.

