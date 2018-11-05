World Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report 2018: Library Prep and Target Enrichment Products, Library Prep and Target Enrichment Trends & Companies

DUBLIN, Nov 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DNA and RNA sequencing using next-generation sequencers is becoming a more central component of life science research. Automation, streamlining of workflows, and other innovations have gradually made the library preparation process easier and less time-consuming. As the science becomes more established, various clinical applications are becoming more proven, and there are certain areas such as cancer where there are expected to be rapidly growing benefits in the near future.



This report examines the current market, providing a comprehensive market summary, including:

NGS Sample Preparation Revenues, 2017-2022 ($M)

NGS Sample Preparation Growth Rate, 2017-2022 (%)

NGS Sample Preparation Revenues by Region, 2017 (N. America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest-of-World) ($M)

Library Prep and Target Enrichment Products



With a huge number of product introductions, the competition in library preparation and target enrichment products has increased greatly in the last couple of years. The Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing covers information about many of the current products available in the market, including the hardware, reagents, kits, and other consumables. Some of the sequencer technologies, as well as services/ proprietary technologies, are noted, where relevant. With the potential for new products and technologies to be introduced in an unpredictable manner, another wave of revolutionary changes could take place in the market and across the broader life sciences at any time.



Library Prep and Target Enrichment Trends



Though the sequencing market seems well-positioned, questions still remain for broad areas that are seen as large opportunities in the NGS space, such as disease prevention and diagnostics. As the science continues to evolve, the report looks at trends in the market, including:

Falling Costs, Improved Output

Broad Range of Deals and Acquisitions

Technologies Continuing to Push Boundaries

China Becoming Major Player in Market

Gradual Acceptance and Validation of Clinical Applications

Success in Microbiology and Pathogen Detection

Progress with Regulation and Reimbursement

Competitive Analysis



The market as currently constructed is fragmented into a large range of systems. The different systems have their own strengths and weaknesses, which match up to different labs' needs. The report presents the market shares of the library preparation and target enrichment market in 2017 by company ($M, %). With the great diversity of applications and the emerging nature of the market, many opportunities still exist for companies to stake out territory in the library preparation and target enrichment segments.



The Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing also provides profiles of the major companies in the NGS sample prep and library prep market, including:

10X Genomics

Agilent Technologies

Fluidigm

Illumina

New England Biolabs

Oxford Nanopore

Pacific Biosciences

Qiagen

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina Consumables Revenues



Illumina, the dominant supplier of sequencers and sequencing consumables, has experienced rapid growth in the last few years, with the consistent rate of adoption of Illumina's systems generating consistently high growth in consumables revenues. The report looks at this market leader and provides the following relevant data:

Illumina Quarterly Consumables Revenues (2014-2018) ($M)

Illumina 2012 Sequencing Consumables Share (%)

Illumina 2017 Sequencing Consumables Share (%)

Illumina Consumables Growth Rates, 2013-2017 (%)

Challenges and Strategic Recommendations



The report concludes with a discussion of some of the key challenges in the market for library preparation and target enrichment products, and provides some strategic recommendations that can be used to address the market situation. Challenges discussed include the fact that dropping sequencing costs create complex situations, the potential for disruptive litigation, and the challenges arising with clinical trials. Strategic recommendations discussed include the fact that the expanding market requires technical support and the need for diversification of products and applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Introduction

Product Introductions, Indications of Price Pressure

Stability in Sequencers Appears to Be Continuing

A Period of Rapid Adoption, But Lower Prices

High Likelihood of Longer-Term Challenges

Size and Growth of the Market

Background

Scope and Methodology

Applications and Definitions

2. Library Prep and Target Enrichment Trends

Falling Costs, Improved Output, Smaller and Simpler

Broad Range of Deals and Acquisitions

Technologies Continuing to Push Boundaries

China Becoming Major Player in Market

More Systems Stalled or Cancelled

Gradual Acceptance and Validation of Clinical Applications

Success in Microbiology and Pathogen Detection

Regulatory Trends

Gradual but Rocky Progress with Regulation and Reimbursement

3. Library Prep and Target Enrichment Products

Table Selected Library Prep and Target Enrichment Products / Technologies Offered

4. NGS Library Prep and Target Enrichment Market Revenues

Revenues Forecast

Table Cost of Sequencing a Genome



Table NGS Sample Preparation Growth Rate, 2017-2022 (%)



Table NGS Sample Preparation Growth Rate, 2017-2022 (%)

Revenues by Region

Table NGS Sample Preparation Revenues by Region, 2017 (N. America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest-of- World) ($M)

Table NGS Sample Preparation Revenues by Region, 2017 (N. America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest-of- World) (%)

Table Illumina Quarterly Consumables Revenues (2014-2018) ($M)



Table Illumina Consumables Shares (2012-2017) ($M)



Table Illumina 2017 Sequencing Consumables Share (%)



Table Illumina Consumables Growth Rates, 2013-2017 (%)

5. Competitive Analysis

Introduction

Continued Growth and Technology Advances

Sequencer Battles Turn Somewhat Calm

Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market Shares

Table Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market Shares by Company, 2017 ($M, %)



Table Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market Shares by Company, 2017 (%)

Smaller Companies Experiencing Mixed Success

6. Intellectual Property and Litigation

Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore

Several NIPT Companies Fighting

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche) Files Suit against Sequenom

Natera Sues Sequenom; Sequenom Sues Natera

Verinata Health and Stanford File against Sequenom

against Sequenom Verinata Health against Ariosa and LabCorp

Illumina Sues Ariosa Diagnostics for NIPT Test

Illumina Sues Premaitha Health for NIPT Test

Sequenom and Illumina Settle and Pool Patents

Sequenom Petitions Supreme Court

Illumina's Conflicts with Oxford Nanopore

Enzo Biochem Brings Suit against Numerous Companies

454 (Roche) Sues Ion Torrent ( Thermo Fisher )

) RainDance Technologies Sues 10X Genomics

10X Genomics' Dispute with Bio-Rad

Sequenom Shareholder Sues over Price "Capping"

Class Action Shareholder Lawsuit Filed against Pacific Biosciences

Helicos' Patent Infringement Suit against PacBio, Life Technologies, and Illumina

Illumina's Two Lawsuits against Complete Genomics for Infringement

Life Technologies and Illumina Dispute over Amplification on Solid Surfaces

Life Technologies Files Infringement Suit against Promega

Enzo Biochem Disputes Sequencing Patents

Azco Biotech Sues Qiagen and Intelligent Bio-Systems

Intelligent Bio-Systems (Qiagen) and Columbia University Sue Illumina for Infringement

Sue Illumina for Infringement LabCorp's Esoterix Sues Life Technologies

Genetic Technologies Sues Several Firms for Infringement of Haplotype Determination Technique

Illumina Sues Life Technologies over Ion Torrent Systems

Life Technologies Defeats VisiGen Stakeholders after Arbitration

Catalyst Assets Sues Life Technologies for Infringement

Patent Interference between Life Technologies and Pacific Biosciences

LadaTech Sues Illumina over DNA Amplification Patent

Illumina Files `841 Patent Infringement Suit against Affymetrix

Affymetrix and Illumina Settle Case over `243, `432, `531, `365, and `716

Applied Biosystems and Illumina Claims and Counter-claims over Sequencing-by-Ligation Both Unsuccessful

7. Library Prep and Target Enrichment Market Deals

Table Recent Selected Significant Collaborations in the NGS Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market

8. Corporate Profiles

10X Genomics

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fluidigm

Illumina

New England Biolabs

Oxford Nanopore

Pacific Biosciences

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

9. Challenges and Strategic Recommendations

Challenges

Strategic Recommendations

