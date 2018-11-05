World Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report 2018: Library Prep and Target Enrichment Products, Library Prep and Target Enrichment Trends & Companies
The "The Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
DNA and RNA sequencing using next-generation sequencers is becoming a more central component of life science research. Automation, streamlining of workflows, and other innovations have gradually made the library preparation process easier and less time-consuming. As the science becomes more established, various clinical applications are becoming more proven, and there are certain areas such as cancer where there are expected to be rapidly growing benefits in the near future.
This report examines the current market, providing a comprehensive market summary, including:
- NGS Sample Preparation Revenues, 2017-2022 ($M)
- NGS Sample Preparation Growth Rate, 2017-2022 (%)
- NGS Sample Preparation Revenues by Region, 2017 (N. America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of-World) ($M)
Library Prep and Target Enrichment Products
With a huge number of product introductions, the competition in library preparation and target enrichment products has increased greatly in the last couple of years. The Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing covers information about many of the current products available in the market, including the hardware, reagents, kits, and other consumables. Some of the sequencer technologies, as well as services/ proprietary technologies, are noted, where relevant. With the potential for new products and technologies to be introduced in an unpredictable manner, another wave of revolutionary changes could take place in the market and across the broader life sciences at any time.
Library Prep and Target Enrichment Trends
Though the sequencing market seems well-positioned, questions still remain for broad areas that are seen as large opportunities in the NGS space, such as disease prevention and diagnostics. As the science continues to evolve, the report looks at trends in the market, including:
- Falling Costs, Improved Output
- Broad Range of Deals and Acquisitions
- Technologies Continuing to Push Boundaries
- China Becoming Major Player in Market
- Gradual Acceptance and Validation of Clinical Applications
- Success in Microbiology and Pathogen Detection
- Progress with Regulation and Reimbursement
Competitive Analysis
The market as currently constructed is fragmented into a large range of systems. The different systems have their own strengths and weaknesses, which match up to different labs' needs. The report presents the market shares of the library preparation and target enrichment market in 2017 by company ($M, %). With the great diversity of applications and the emerging nature of the market, many opportunities still exist for companies to stake out territory in the library preparation and target enrichment segments.
The Market for Library Preparation and Target Enrichment for Next-Generation Sequencing also provides profiles of the major companies in the NGS sample prep and library prep market, including:
- 10X Genomics
- Agilent Technologies
- Fluidigm
- Illumina
- New England Biolabs
- Oxford Nanopore
- Pacific Biosciences
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Illumina Consumables Revenues
Illumina, the dominant supplier of sequencers and sequencing consumables, has experienced rapid growth in the last few years, with the consistent rate of adoption of Illumina's systems generating consistently high growth in consumables revenues. The report looks at this market leader and provides the following relevant data:
- Illumina Quarterly Consumables Revenues (2014-2018) ($M)
- Illumina 2012 Sequencing Consumables Share (%)
- Illumina 2017 Sequencing Consumables Share (%)
- Illumina Consumables Growth Rates, 2013-2017 (%)
Challenges and Strategic Recommendations
The report concludes with a discussion of some of the key challenges in the market for library preparation and target enrichment products, and provides some strategic recommendations that can be used to address the market situation. Challenges discussed include the fact that dropping sequencing costs create complex situations, the potential for disruptive litigation, and the challenges arising with clinical trials. Strategic recommendations discussed include the fact that the expanding market requires technical support and the need for diversification of products and applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Product Introductions, Indications of Price Pressure
- Stability in Sequencers Appears to Be Continuing
- A Period of Rapid Adoption, But Lower Prices
- High Likelihood of Longer-Term Challenges
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Background
- Scope and Methodology
- Applications and Definitions
2. Library Prep and Target Enrichment Trends
- Falling Costs, Improved Output, Smaller and Simpler
- Broad Range of Deals and Acquisitions
- Technologies Continuing to Push Boundaries
- China Becoming Major Player in Market
- More Systems Stalled or Cancelled
- Gradual Acceptance and Validation of Clinical Applications
- Success in Microbiology and Pathogen Detection
- Regulatory Trends
- Gradual but Rocky Progress with Regulation and Reimbursement
3. Library Prep and Target Enrichment Products
- Table Selected Library Prep and Target Enrichment Products / Technologies Offered
4. NGS Library Prep and Target Enrichment Market Revenues
- Revenues Forecast
- Table Cost of Sequencing a Genome
- Table NGS Sample Preparation Revenues, 2017-2022 ($M)
- Table NGS Sample Preparation Growth Rate, 2017-2022 (%)
- Revenues by Region
- Table NGS Sample Preparation Revenues by Region, 2017 (N. America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of- World) ($M)
- Table NGS Sample Preparation Revenues by Region, 2017 (N. America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of- World) (%)
- Illumina Consumables Revenues
- Table Illumina Quarterly Consumables Revenues (2014-2018) ($M)
- Table Illumina Consumables Shares (2012-2017) ($M)
- Table Illumina 2012 Sequencing Consumables Share (%)
- Table Illumina 2017 Sequencing Consumables Share (%)
- Table Illumina Consumables Growth Rates, 2013-2017 (%)
5. Competitive Analysis
- Introduction
- Continued Growth and Technology Advances
- Sequencer Battles Turn Somewhat Calm
- Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market Shares
- Table Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market Shares by Company, 2017 ($M, %)
- Table Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market Shares by Company, 2017 (%)
- Smaller Companies Experiencing Mixed Success
6. Intellectual Property and Litigation
- Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore
- Several NIPT Companies Fighting
- Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche) Files Suit against Sequenom
- Natera Sues Sequenom; Sequenom Sues Natera
- Verinata Health and Stanford File against Sequenom
- Verinata Health against Ariosa and LabCorp
- Illumina Sues Ariosa Diagnostics for NIPT Test
- Illumina Sues Premaitha Health for NIPT Test
- Sequenom and Illumina Settle and Pool Patents
- Sequenom Petitions Supreme Court
- Illumina's Conflicts with Oxford Nanopore
- Enzo Biochem Brings Suit against Numerous Companies
- 454 (Roche) Sues Ion Torrent (Thermo Fisher)
- RainDance Technologies Sues 10X Genomics
- 10X Genomics' Dispute with Bio-Rad
- Sequenom Shareholder Sues over Price "Capping"
- Class Action Shareholder Lawsuit Filed against Pacific Biosciences
- Helicos' Patent Infringement Suit against PacBio, Life Technologies, and Illumina
- Illumina's Two Lawsuits against Complete Genomics for Infringement
- Life Technologies and Illumina Dispute over Amplification on Solid Surfaces
- Life Technologies Files Infringement Suit against Promega
- Enzo Biochem Disputes Sequencing Patents
- Azco Biotech Sues Qiagen and Intelligent Bio-Systems
- Intelligent Bio-Systems (Qiagen) and Columbia University Sue Illumina for Infringement
- LabCorp's Esoterix Sues Life Technologies
- Genetic Technologies Sues Several Firms for Infringement of Haplotype Determination Technique
- Illumina Sues Life Technologies over Ion Torrent Systems
- Life Technologies Defeats VisiGen Stakeholders after Arbitration
- Catalyst Assets Sues Life Technologies for Infringement
- Patent Interference between Life Technologies and Pacific Biosciences
- LadaTech Sues Illumina over DNA Amplification Patent
- Illumina Files `841 Patent Infringement Suit against Affymetrix
- Affymetrix and Illumina Settle Case over `243, `432, `531, `365, and `716
- Applied Biosystems and Illumina Claims and Counter-claims over Sequencing-by-Ligation Both Unsuccessful
7. Library Prep and Target Enrichment Market Deals
- Table Recent Selected Significant Collaborations in the NGS Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Market
8. Corporate Profiles
- 10X Genomics
- Agilent Technologies
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Fluidigm
- Illumina
- New England Biolabs
- Oxford Nanopore
- Pacific Biosciences
- Qiagen
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
9. Challenges and Strategic Recommendations
- Challenges
- Strategic Recommendations
