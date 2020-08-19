World Liquid Fertilizers Industry 2020-2025 - COVID-19 Impact Assessment, Ecosystem/Market Map, Value Chain & Supply Chain Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Fertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Micronutrients), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Major Compounds (CAN, UAN, MAP, DAP, and Potassium Nitrate), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid fertilizer market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4%.



Factors such as the growing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, the adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture, increasing environmental concerns, and rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production are projected to drive the growth of this market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global liquid fertilizer industry. The supply chain has been disrupted due to the government's imposition of lockdown across many regions. This has reduced many stakeholders involved in the supply chain from taking the products to consumers. However, many companies are managing to run the sales despite imposed restrictions and are focusing to cope up in the coming quarters.



Nitrogen: The segment is projected to be the largest segment in the liquid fertilizers market during the forecast period



Nitrogen is one of the most-widely consumed nutrients among all the macro and microelements required for plant growth. It is used to build amino acids, which produce proteins, and take part in almost every biochemical reaction performed in a plant. Inadequate nitrogen (N) availability in the soil is a common problem that farmers often witness. Therefore, additional liquid nitrogen fertilization is required to eradicate this problem.



Urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and calcium nitrate are commonly available nutrient sources of liquid nitrogen. In addition, various combinations of nutrients are manufactured and used to provide nutrition to plants. Urea is one of the most commonly used sources of nitrogen.



Cereals & grains: The segment projected to witness the largest growth during the forecast period



By crop type, the liquid fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other segments. The dominance of the cereals & grains segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of liquid fertilizers for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries. In addition, due to the increasing demand for crops, such as corn, wheat, rice, and sorghum, across various industries, the consumption of crop protection chemicals is projected to increase for improving the yield of these cereals.



Due to these factors, the segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific held the largest share in the liquid fertilizer market for the cereals & grains segment, majorly due to the high production of crops, including corn, wheat, and rice, in countries such as the US, China, India, and Japan.



Asia Pacific: The market estimated to account for the largest market share due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for improving the yield of crops in the region



According to the FAOSTAT, the Asia Pacific region contributed to more than 60% of the global population in 2017, with China and India being two of the most populous countries in the world. Hence, the increase in food demand from this region has led to a surge in the use of liquid fertilizers. The growth rate of the Japanese market is also projected to be high as compared to that of the other regions, due to the adoption of precise and advanced systems for farming, as well as controlled-environment agriculture.



There are more global players in the market that are focusing on entering the Asia Pacific region through the adoption of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions or partnerships. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the increase in demand from countries such as India and China. The high cost of these fertilizers is a key factor inhibiting the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Fertilizers Market

4.2 Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Type

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type and Country

4.4 Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application and Region

4.5 Liquid Fertilizers Market Share: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro indicators

5.2.1 Increase in Production of Fruits & Vegetables

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growth in Demand for Enhanced High-Efficiency Fertilizers

5.3.1.2 Ease of Use and Application of Liquid Fertilizers

5.3.1.3 Adoption of Precision Farming and Protected Agriculture

5.3.1.4 Increase in Environmental Concerns

5.3.1.5 Rapid Growth in Greenhouse Vegetable Production

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Handling Costs

5.3.2.2 Lack of Awareness About Application Practices Among Farmers

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 New Emerging Economies

5.3.3.2 Increase in the Production and Yield of Crops

5.3.3.3 Need to Improve Pasture Production

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growth in Demand for High-Efficiency Fertilizers

5.3.4.2 Unfavorable Regulatory Standards

5.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis of Liquid Fertilizers Market

5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Prominent Companies

5.7.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.7.3 End-users

5.7.4 Key Influencers

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Framework

5.9.1 North America

5.9.1.1 US

5.9.1.2 Canada

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.3 Australia

5.9.4 China



6 Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nitrogen

6.3 Phosphorus

6.4 Potassium

6.5 Micronutrients



7 Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Macro Indicators

7.3 Connected Market: NPK (N + P2O5 + K2O) Fertilizers

7.4 Cereals & Grains

7.5 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.6 Fruits & Vegetables

7.7 Others



8 Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Major Compound

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

8.3 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

8.4 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

8.6 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

8.7 Others

8.8 Highly and Least Impacted Compounds During the COVID-19 Pandemic



9 Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Soil

9.3 Foliar

9.4 Fertigation

9.5 Others



10 Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Europe

10.5 South America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.7 Highest and Least Affected Regions During the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Liquid Fertilizers Market



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2 Company Ranking

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Visionary Leaders

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.2 Expansions

11.4.3 New Product Launches

11.4.4 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nutrien Ltd.

12.2 Yara International ASA

12.3 Israel Chemical Ltd.

12.4 Nufarm

12.5 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

12.6 Sociedad Qumica Y Minera de Chile (SQM)

12.7 The Mosaic Company

12.8 Eurochem Group

12.9 CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

12.10 OCP Group

12.11 OCI Nitrogen

12.12 Wilbur-Ellis Company

12.13 Compass Minerals

12.14 Kugler

12.15 Valagro S.p.A.

12.16 Haifa Group

12.17 Compo Expert GmbH

12.18 Agroliquid

12.19 Plant Food Company, Inc.

12.20 Foxfarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

12.21 Agro Bio Chemicals

12.22 Agzon Agro

12.23 Brandt

12.24 Plant Fuel Nutrients, LLC

12.25 Nutri-Tech Solutions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rp5mb3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

