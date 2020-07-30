World M2M/IoT Communications Market 2020-2024 - Number of Cellular IoT Subscribers Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to Reach 4.15 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market report analyses the latest trends and developments in cellular IoT and low power wireless networking.



This strategic research report provides you with 200 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



Highlights from this report:

360-degree overview of the cellular IoT communications ecosystem.

Update on the adoption of NB-IoT and LPWA standards for

M2M/IoT networking.

Reviews of the IoT strategies of leading mobile operators.

Summary of industry trends in all world regions.

IoT business KPIs for leading global mobile operators.

Statistical data on cellular IoT subscribers in all world regions.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2024.

The global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 40 percent during 2019 to reach 1.56 billion at the end of the year. Until 2024, the number of cellular IoT subscribers is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6 percent to reach 4.15 billion at the end of the period. This report covers in-depth the mobile operator perspective on the global M2M/IoT communications market. Get up to date with the latest trends from all main regions and vertical markets with this unique 200-page report.

This report answers the following questions:

How will the global cellular IoT market evolve over the next five years?

Why has China become the world's largest market for cellular IoT?

become the world's largest market for cellular IoT? Which are the main market trends in Europe and North America ?

and ? What is the status of cellular IoT in emerging markets?

What impact will 5G have on the IoT market?

What are the leading global mobile operators' strategies for the IoT market?

How much revenues did leading telecom groups generate from IoT in 2019?

What is the outlook for emerging low power wireless networking technologies?



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1 Wide area networks for the Internet of Things

1.1 3GPP family of cellular technologies

1.2 LPWA and satellite technologies

1.3 IoT networking platforms

1.4 International coverage and alliances



2 Europe

2.1 Regional market trends

2.2 Mobile operators



3 The Americas

3.1 Regional market trends

3.2 Mobile operators

3.2.1 AT&T

3.2.2 Verizon

3.2.3 T-Mobile USA

3.2.4 Sprint

3.2.5 Rogers Communications

3.2.6 Bell

3.2.7 Amrica Mvil

3.2.8 Vivo and Telefnica Latin America

3.2.9 Other mobile operators in Latin America

3.3 IoT managed service providers

3.3.1 Aeris

3.3.2 KORE Wireless

3.3.3 Sierra Wireless

3.3.4 Twilio

3.4 Satellite networks

3.4.1 Orbcomm

3.4.2 Inmarsat

3.4.3 Iridium

3.4.4 Globalstar

3.4.5 Thuraya

3.4.6 Other satellite connectivity providers

3.5 LPWA networks

3.5.1 LoRaWAN networks

3.5.2 Sigfox and network partners

4 Asia-Pacific

4.1 Regional market trends

4.2 Mobile operators

4.2.1 China Mobile

4.2.2 China Unicom

4.2.3 China Telecom

4.2.4 SoftBank

4.2.5 NTT Docomo

4.2.6 KDDI

4.2.7 SK Telecom

4.2.8 KT

4.2.9 Telstra

4.2.10 Singtel

4.2.11 Vodafone Idea

4.3 IoT managed service providers

4.3.1 Plintron

4.3.2 Soracom

4.3.3 Tata Communications

4.3.4 Unlimit

4.4 LPWA networks



5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Regional market trends

5.2 Mobile operators com

5.3 LPWA networks



6 Market forecasts and trends

6.1 Industry trends

6.2 Geographic markets

6.3 Vertical markets

6.4 Technology trends



Glossary

Index

