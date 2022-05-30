World Manufacturing 4.0 Industry Report: Focus on Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing, Automatic Guided Vehicles, Forklift Trucks and Tags and Beacons

May 30, 2022, 16:00 ET
The "Manufacturing 4.0 - Opportunities for the Telecom Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyses the adoption of manufacturing 4.0 solutions in the industry. It presents the underlying networking technologies needed to attain the goals of smart manufacturing. The key use cases are also described in detail.
The report also analyses the regulation of the spectrum allocation, especially for private networks devoted to industrials. The strategies of the key players - solution providers, equipment vendors, MNOs and industrials - are examined.
The report reviews the main drivers and barriers to manufacturing 4.0 market development. In conclusion, it presents forecasts in volume in terms of use cases, and a technology breakdown.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Use cases description
- Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing (Cobots)
- Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
- Forklift trucks
- Asset tracking
- Tags and Beacons
3. Enabling technologies
- Synthesis of key networking technologies
- Technical chain of IoT
- Technologies designed for IoT
- Wired technologies
- Short range standardized technologies
- Satellite technologies
- Low earth orbit's compatibility with IoT
- Complementary Wi-Fi technologies 5/6 & HaLow
- Cellular technologies
- LPWAN - Focus on the energy-oriented technology
- 5G - Focus on the upcoming driver
4. Ecosystem analysis
- Solution providers
- Collaborative Robots Ecosystem - Case study: Universal Robots
- Automatic Guided Vehicles Ecosystem - Case study: MaxAGV
- Asset Tracking Ecosystem - Case study: Uwinloc
- Telecom equipment vendors - Case studies: Ericsson - Nokia
- Telecom operators - Case studies: AT&T - Vodafone
- Industrials - Case studies: Bosch - Fujitsu - Siemens
5. Market development
- Market dynamics
- Government initiatives - Focus on China
- Market sizing
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- BMW
- Bosch
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu
- Lufthansa Technik
- MaxAGV
- Navantia
- Nokia
- Siemens
- Universal Robots
- Uwinloc
- Vodafone
