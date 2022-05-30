World Manufacturing 4.0 Industry Report: Focus on Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing, Automatic Guided Vehicles, Forklift Trucks and Tags and Beacons

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing 4.0 - Opportunities for the Telecom Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyses the adoption of manufacturing 4.0 solutions in the industry. It presents the underlying networking technologies needed to attain the goals of smart manufacturing. The key use cases are also described in detail.

The report also analyses the regulation of the spectrum allocation, especially for private networks devoted to industrials. The strategies of the key players - solution providers, equipment vendors, MNOs and industrials - are examined.

The report reviews the main drivers and barriers to manufacturing 4.0 market development. In conclusion, it presents forecasts in volume in terms of use cases, and a technology breakdown.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Use cases description

Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing (Cobots)

Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Forklift trucks

Asset tracking

Tags and Beacons

3. Enabling technologies

Synthesis of key networking technologies

Technical chain of IoT

Technologies designed for IoT

Wired technologies

Short range standardized technologies

Satellite technologies

Low earth orbit's compatibility with IoT

Complementary Wi-Fi technologies 5/6 & HaLow

Cellular technologies

LPWAN - Focus on the energy-oriented technology

5G - Focus on the upcoming driver

4. Ecosystem analysis

Solution providers

Collaborative Robots Ecosystem - Case study: Universal Robots

Automatic Guided Vehicles Ecosystem - Case study: MaxAGV

Asset Tracking Ecosystem - Case study: Uwinloc

Telecom equipment vendors - Case studies: Ericsson - Nokia

Telecom operators - Case studies: AT&T - Vodafone

Industrials - Case studies: Bosch - Fujitsu - Siemens

5. Market development

Market dynamics

Government initiatives - Focus on China

Market sizing

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

BMW

Bosch

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Lufthansa Technik

MaxAGV

Navantia

Nokia

Siemens

Universal Robots

Uwinloc

Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spd7kz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets