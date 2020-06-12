World Market Analysis on Laptops Market 2020-2024 with Key Player Profiles for Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc.

DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laptop Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laptop market 2020-2024 is poised to grow by USD 7.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops . In addition, increasing adoption of gaming laptops is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laptop market.



This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The global laptop market is segmented as below:



Type:

Traditional Laptop

2-in-1 Laptop

Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global laptop market, including Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd .



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Traditional laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

2-in-1 laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTek Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyawwk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

