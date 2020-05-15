World Market for Burn Care 2020: Analysis by Depth of Burn, Product, Cause, End-Use and Segment Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Burn Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Depth of Burn, by Product (Advanced Dressings, Biologics, Traditional Products), by Cause (Thermal, Electrical, Chemical), by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to esearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global burn care market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2027, according to this report, registering a 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of burn injuries are anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective treatment and care over the forecast period. As per WHO, on an average, 265,000 deaths are caused by fire every year, with the majority of these occurring in low-to-middle income countries and half of them occurring in Southeast Asia. The organization states that 96.0% of fatal fire-related injuries occur mainly in low-to-middle income countries.



The overall healthcare expenditure on burn care is increasing. Treatment options for such injuries include advanced dressings, biologics, and traditional care products. Foam dressings developed from semipermeable polyurethane are waterproof and can be used on heavily exuding wounds. As a result of this, they are preferred over normal dressings, which are not waterproof and need to be changed regularly.



By type of treatment and care product, biologics are anticipated to witness rapid growth over the course of the forecast period. The introduction of new products and extensive R&D in this field will continue to drive this method of treatment and care. Biologics involve the application of active biological agents and molecules. Biologic dressings also include skin grafts and tissue-engineered products designed to replace the affected skin.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The advanced dressings segment dominated the market based on product in 2019 due to rising technological advancements and increasing demand for advanced treatment and care options

On the basis of depth of wound, the partial thickness segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, which can be attributed to favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries

By end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the market owing to increasing incidence of burn injuries and hospitalizations each year

Based on cause, thermal injuries held the leading share in the market in 2019 owing to high incidence of fire-related injuries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook

2.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Burn Care Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Technology Timeline Overview

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Burn Care Market Dynamics

3.6 Burn Care Market Analysis Tools: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Burn Care Market Analysis Tools: PESTLE Analysis

3.8 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances





Chapter 4 Burn Care Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participant Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.3 Private Companies



Chapter 5 Burn Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.1 Burn Care Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Advanced Dressings

5.2.2 Alginate dressing

5.2.3 Collagen dressings

5.2.4 Hydrogel dressings

5.2.5 Hydrocolloid dressings

5.2.6 Wound contact layers

5.2.7 Film dressings

5.2.8 Foam dressings

5.2.9 Other advanced dressings

5.3 Biologics

5.4 Traditional Burn Care Products

5.5 Other Burn Care Products



Chapter 6 Burn Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Depth of Burn, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.1 Burn Care Market: Depth of Burn Movement Analysis

6.2 Minor Burns

6.3 Partial Thickness Burns

6.4 Full Thickness Burns



Chapter 7 Burn Care Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.1 Burn Care Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Clinics

7.4 Others



Chapter 8 Burn Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Cause, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.1 Burn Care Market: Cause Movement Analysis

8.2 Thermal Burns

8.3 Electrical Burns

8.4 Radiation Burns

8.5 Chemical Burns

8.6 Friction Burns



Chapter 9 Burn Care Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, Depth Of Burn, Cause, And End Use

9.1 Market Share Analysis, by Country

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 MEA



Chapter 10 Burn Care Market - Competitive Analysis



3M

Hollister Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Coloplast Corp.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Convatec

