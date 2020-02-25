World Market for Catheters, Forecast to 2026: Data on Cardiovascular, Specialty, Intravenous, Urology, and Neurovascular Catheters
Feb 25, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catheters - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Catheters market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.
The major factors driving the growth of Catheters market include rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, urinary related disorders, cancer, kidney failure, and others. Furthermore, technological advancement in catheterization procedures, significant increase in incontinence problems in geriatric population, increasing demand for sterile and disposable catheters, demand for minimal invasive surgical procedures, funding by various government organization and medical device manufacturing companies propel the growth of Catheters market.
Cornering an estimated share of 66.7% equating to US$19 billion in 2019, Hospitals sector leads the global demand for Catheters, which is also projected to reach US$29.7 billion by 2026 with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 and 2026. The overall Catheters market, globally, forecast to touch $30 billion in 2020.
Research Findings & Coverage
- This global market research report on Catheters analyzes the market with respect to product types and end-use sectors
- Catheters market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by end-use sector across all major countries
- IntelliCath System to Ease Catheter Tracking
- Prolong Usage of Coated Foley Catheters May Minimize Infections
- Smart Catheter System for Bladder Management
- Autonomous Catheter Navigation Using Neural Network
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 48
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 109 companies
Product Outline
The market for product types of Catheters studied in this report comprises the following:
- Cardiovascular Catheters
- Therapeutic Cardiovascular Catheters
- Diagnostic Cardiovascular Catheters
- Specialty Catheters
- Intravenous Catheters
- Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
- Central Intravenous Catheters
- Urology Catheters
- Urinary Catheters
- Dialysis Catheters
- Neurovascular Catheters
The report analyzes the market for the following end-use sectors of Catheters:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Dialysis Centers
- Others
Key Topics Covered
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Catheters - A Backdrop
1.1.2 Raw Materials
1.1.2.1 Silicones
1.1.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.1.2.3 Latex Rubber
1.1.2.4 Polyethylene
1.1.3 Guidewires
1.1.4 Lumen
1.1.5 Balloon Catheters
1.1.5.1 Balloon Types
1.1.5.2 Catheter Types
1.1.6 Catheters Uses
1.1.7 Catheter Product Types
1.1.7.1 Cardiovascular Catheters
1.1.7.1.1 Therapeutic Cardiovascular Catheters
1.1.7.1.2 Diagnostic Cardiovascular Catheters
1.1.7.1.3 Uses of Cardiac Catheterization
1.1.7.1.3.1 Left Heart Catheterization
1.1.7.1.3.2 Coronary Catheterization
1.1.7.1.3.3 Pacemakers and Defibrillators
1.1.7.1.3.4 Valve Assessment
1.1.7.1.3.5 Pulmonary Angiography
1.1.7.1.3.6 Shunt Evaluation
1.1.7.1.3.7 Ventriculography
1.1.7.1.3.8 Percutaneous Aortic Valve Replacement
1.1.7.1.3.9 Balloon Septostomy
1.1.7.1.3.10 Alcohol Septal Ablation
1.1.7.1.4 Types of Cardiovascular Catheters
1.1.7.1.4.1 Electrophysiology Catheters
1.1.7.1.4.2 PTCA Balloons Catheters
1.1.7.1.4.3 Intravenous Ultrasound Catheters
1.1.7.1.4.4 PTA Balloons Catheters
1.1.7.2 Specialty Catheters
1.1.7.2.1 Thermodilution Catheters
1.1.7.2.2 Swan-Ganz Catheter
1.1.7.2.3 Oximeter Catheters
1.1.7.2.4 Umbilical Venous Catheters
1.1.7.3 Intravenous Catheters
1.1.7.3.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
1.1.7.3.2 Central Intravenous Catheters
1.1.7.3.3 Types of CVAD (Central Venous Access Devices)
1.1.7.4 Urology Catheters
1.1.7.4.1 Urinary Catheters
1.1.7.4.1.1 Indwelling Catheters
1.1.7.4.1.2 External Catheters
1.1.7.4.1.3 Intermittent Catheters
1.1.7.4.2 Dialysis Catheters
1.1.7.4.2.1 Hemodialysis Catheters
1.1.7.4.2.2 Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters
1.1.7.4.3 Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection
1.1.7.5 Neurovascular Catheters
1.1.7.5.1 Micro Catheters
1.1.8 End-Use Sectors of Catheters
1.1.8.1 Hospitals
1.1.8.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
1.1.8.3 Dialysis Centers
1.1.8.4 Others
1.1.8.4.1 Nursing Homes
1.1.8.4.2 Cardiovascular Centers
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 IntelliCath System to Ease Catheter Tracking
2.2 Antibacterial Coated Catheters to Address Hospital Acquired Infection
2.3 Prolong Usage of Coated Foley Catheters May Minimize Infections
2.4 Mesoporous Silica to Combat Bacterial Infection on Catheters
2.5 Smart Catheter System for Bladder Management
2.6 Non Invasive Female Catheters to Minimize CAUTI Incident Rates
2.7 Latest Innovations in Indwelling Catheter
2.8 Present Landscape of Transcatheter for Surgical Mitral Valve Restoration
2.9 Prostate Artery Embolization - A Novel Treatment Option for BPH
2.10 Autonomous Catheter Navigation Using Neural Network
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (United States)
- Angiodynamics, Inc. (United States)
- Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (United States)
- B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Bactiguard Holding AB (Sweden)
- BALT Corporation (France)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States)
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (United States)
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG. (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)
- Cordis Corporation (United States)
- Cardiomed Supplies, Inc. (Canada)
- Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
- Convatec Group PLC (United Kingdom)
- Cook Medical LLC (United States)
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (United States)
- Hollister, Inc. (United States)
- Johnson & Johnson (United States)
- Biosense Webster, Inc. (United States)
- Koninklijke (Royal) Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Medical Components, Inc. (United States)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (United States)
- Nipro Corporation (Japan)
- Nipro Medical Corporation (United States)
- Goodman Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Osypka AG (Germany)
- Raumedic AG (Germany)
- Seisa Medical, Inc. (United States)
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)
- Stryker Corporation (United States)
- Terumo Corporation (Japan)
- Terumo Medical Corporation (United States)
- Thomas Medical, Inc. (United States)
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Merit Medical Unveils ReSolve Mini Locking Drainage Catheter
- Thrombolex Receives US FDA Approval for Bashir Endovascular Catheter
- ICU Medical, Inc to Acquire Pursuit
- Medtronic to Acquire AV Medical
- Bactiguard's Central Venous Catheters Approved in Mexico
- Bactiguard's Urinary Catheters Approved for Reimbursement in Dutch
- Beacon Tip Catheters are Re-launched in Europe
- Terumo Medical Unveils New R2PTM MISAGO RX Self-expanding Peripheral Stent
- SeQuent Please ReX Drug Coated PTCA Balloon Catheter from B. Braun Receives Novel Device Designation Status from FDA
- Cook Introduces 2.6 Fr CXI Support Catheter
- Bactiguard Coated Foley (BIP Foley) Catheters Reduces Urine Infections
- Integra LifeSciences Acquires Arkis
- Penumbra, Inc Launches JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter at SNIS 2019
- Abbott Unveils HD Grid Mapping Catheter
- CE Mark for Balt's Titan Aspiration Catheter
- Cordis Enters an Agreement with Premier Inc.
- Cordis Launches RADIAL 360 Portfolio Offering for Cardiology Procedure
- Medtronic Plc Unveils Telescope Guide Extension Catheter
- SelectSite (TM) C304-HIS Deflectable Catheter System from Medtronic Plc Receives US FDA Clearance
- Stereotaxis and Osypka Collaborate on Next-Generation Magnetic Ablation Catheter Development
- BIOTRONIK Introduces Carnelian Support Catheter
- Seisa Buys Burpee MedSystems LLC
- Boston Scientific Reveals Data Results from LUMINIZE Radiofrequency (RF) Balloon Catheter
- Premier, Inc Enters an agreement with Coloplast
- Hollister, Inc Launches Infyna Chic Intermittent Catheter
- FDA Approval for Abbott's TactiCath Contact Force Ablation Catheter
- Abbott's FDA Approved Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder Device for Premature Babies with a patent ductus
- Cure Medical LLC Launches Coud Catheter for Men
- BSG Acquires Millipede
- Abbott Reveals PORTICO Transcatheter Results
- BSG Acquires Cryterion
- CE Marking for Terumo's Kanshas Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) Catheter
- Smartwise Collaborates with AstraZeneca to Make Injection Catheters
- SMT and Cordis Corporation Strike Partnership Deal to Invade Indian Cardiology Market
- ATL and Biomerics Agree to Acquire Catheter Research, Inc
- B. Braun Unveils Introcan Safety Deep Access IV Catheters
- Hong Kong Product Approval for Bactiguard's Central Venous Catheters
- Royal Philips NV Acquires Spectranetics
- Royal Philips Re-launch Pioneer Plus IVUS-Guided Catheter
- B. Braun Medical Inc Launches Actreen Mini Catheter at AUA Conference, Massachusetts
- FDA Approval for Abbott's FlexAbility Ablation Catheter
- Teleflex Launches Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter
- ConvaTec Unveils GentleCath Glide Catheter
- Medtronic's Freezor Xtra Cryoablation Catheter Receives US FDA Approval
- Teleflex Unveils TrapLiner Catheter
- BD's PleurX Catheter System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Catheters Market Overview by Product Type
5.1.1 Global Cardiovascular Catheters Market Overview by Sub-Type
5.1.2 Global Intravenous Catheters Market Overview by Sub-Type
5.1.3 Global Urology Catheters Market Overview by Sub-Type
5.1.4 Catheters Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.4.1 Cardiovascular Catheters
5.1.4.1.1 Therapeutic Cardiovascular Catheters
5.1.4.1.2 Diagnostic Cardiovascular Catheters
5.1.4.2 Specialty Catheters
5.1.4.3 Intravenous Catheters
5.1.4.3.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
5.1.4.3.2 Central Intravenous Catheters
5.1.4.4 Urology Catheters
5.1.4.4.1 Urinary Catheters
5.1.4.4.2 Dialysis Catheters
5.1.4.5 Neurovascular Catheters
5.2 Global Catheters Market Overview by End-Use Sector
5.2.1 Global Catheters End-Use Sector Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.2.1.1 Hospitals
5.2.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
5.2.1.3 Dialysis Centers
5.2.1.4 Other End-Use Sectors
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. North America
7. Europe
8. Asia-Pacific
9. Rest of the World
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of the World
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Advanced Catheter Therapies, Inc.
- Angiodynamics, Inc.
- Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
- Arkis
- AstraZeneca
- ATL Technology
- AV Medical
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Bactiguard Holding AB
- Balt Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biomerics, LLC
- Biosense Webster, Inc.
- Biotronik Se & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Burpee MedSystems LLC
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Cardiomed Supplies, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- Convatec Group PLC
- Cook Medical LLC
- Cordis Corporation
- Cure Medical LLC
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Goodman Co. Ltd.
- Hollister, Inc.
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences Corporation
- Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Koninklijke (Royal) Philips N.V.
- Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.
- Medical Components, Inc.
- Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
- Nipro Medical Corporation
- Osypka AG
- Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd.
- Penumbra, Inc
- Premier Inc.
- Pursuit
- Raumedic AG
- Royal Philips N.V.
- Sanovas, Inc.
- SCW Medicath Ltd.
- Seisa Medical, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Smartwise
- Spectranetics
- Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG
- Stereotaxis
- Stryker Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Thomas Medical, Inc.
- Thrombolex
