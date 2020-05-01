World Market for Classroom Management Systems Report, Featuring Company Analysis of Key Players Including Blackboard, ClassDojo and HP
May 01, 2020, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global classroom management market examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing emphasis on collaborative learning tools. In addition, the growing adoption of gamification is anticipated to boost the market growth.
The global classroom management systems market is segmented as below:
Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
End-user
- Higher education
- K-12
Geographic segmentation
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the classroom management systems market, including APLAF Inc., Blackboard Inc., ClassDojo Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., HP Inc., Impero Solutions Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Netop Solutions AS and NetSupport Ltd.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
- Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment placement
- On-premise deployment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based deployment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
- Customer landscape
- Overview
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- APLAF Inc.
- Blackboard Inc.
- ClassDojo Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Faronics Corp.
- HP Inc.
- Impero Solutions Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Netop Solutions AS
- NetSupport Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52rhil
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article