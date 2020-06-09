World Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery 2020-2025 - Market Forecast to Grow by US$1.8 Billion

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Laundry Machinery - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Commercial Laundry Machinery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Washers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Washers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$121.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$215.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Washers will reach a market size of US$92.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$228.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



An Introduction to Commercial Laundry Machinery

Commercial Laundry Machinery: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Factors Affecting Consumer Purchases

While Developed Regions Remain Dominant Consumers, Developing Regions Extend Robust Growth Opportunities

Washing Machines: Largest Product Segment

Top-Loading Washers Vs. Front-Loading Washers

Top-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations

Front-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations

Washer-Extractors, the High-Capacity Washing Machines, Emerge in the Market

Commercial Dryers Segment Continues to Make Gains

Dry Cleaning Equipment Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth

Role & Importance of Commercial Laundry Presses Remains Intact

Market for Presses & Finishing Equipment: Characterized by Regional Variations

Commercial Wet Ironing Machines: An Overview

