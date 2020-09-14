World Market for Continuous Manufacturing for Biologics and Small Molecules 2020-2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Manufacturing Market (Small Molecules and Biologics), 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent advances in manufacturing technologies have prompted pharmaceutical companies to shift from the traditional multi-step, batch manufacturing processes to faster, and relatively more efficient continuous manufacturing. Continuous manufacturing, also known as continuous flow chemistry, is an advanced manufacturing technology, which drives operations in a continuous manner (247) in one facility, without hold times. The concept was first described in the 1700s, in relation to the production of pig iron in blast furnaces. Since then, the technique has been used in various industries, including automotive, food and beverage, oil refining, chemicals, pulp and paper, electronics, metal smelting, steel making, and waste-water treatment industries. In recent years, continuous manufacturing is becoming popular within the biopharmaceutical industry as well, having captured the attention of many big pharma players, as well as leading contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). The key benefits associated with the adoption of continuous manufacturing technology include reduction in manufacturing cost (by 15-30%), reduction in manpower (by 50-70%), less product deviation (by 50%), smaller footprint requirement (by 50-70%), reduction in power consumption (by 40%) and faster scale up. Specifically for biologics, continuous manufacturing, through upstream perfusion, is already a well-established field; this can be justified by the fact that, till now, more than 20 biologics manufactured based on this approach have been approved by the FDA. On the other hand, for oral solid dosage (OSD) forms and small molecules, continuous processing technology presents a versatile and beneficial manufacturing approach.



There are several technology providers/equipment suppliers, offering the necessary technologies and equipment for continuous manufacturing, such as continuous flow reactors (plug flow reactors, continuous stirred tank reactors (CSTR) and microreactors), continuous granulators, continuous coaters, continuous mixers/blenders, continuous chromatography equipment, continuous dryers and process analytical technologies (PAT). In addition, many companies have made heavy investments in order to install this technology and expand their facilities and capabilities in this regard. Moreover, innovators engaged in this field have received significant support in the form of grants from various administering institutes and incentives from key regulatory agencies as well. Despite the challenges associated with the adoption of this technology (such as cost of equipment, process development restrictions, manufacturing of a new facility and maintenance of the equipment), we believe that the opportunity for both technology developers and manufacturers/users engaged in this domain is likely to grow in the foreseen future. In fact, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is expected to accelerate the industry's shift towards advanced manufacturing platforms including continuous manufacturing.



The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities for companies with capabilities in continuous manufacturing (both innovator companies with in-house expertise and contract manufacturers). It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE



5. COMPANIES WITH EXPERTISE IN CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA: PROFILES



6. COMPANIES WITH EXPERTISE IN CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE: PROFILES



7. COMPANIES WITH EXPERTISE IN CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING IN ASIA-PACIFIC: PROFILES



8. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS



9. RECENT EXPANSIONS



10. CAPACITY ANALYSIS



11. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS



12. PATENT ANALYSIS



13. INITIATIVES OF COMPANIES WITH IN-HOUSE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES



14. CASE STUDY: MODULAR FACILITIES IN PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY



15. CASE STUDY: TECHNOLOGY AND EQUIPMENT PROVIDERS



16. CASE STUDY: ROADMAP FOR THE ADOPTION OF CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



17. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



18. CONCLUSION



19. EXECUTIVE INSIGHT

Companies Mentioned



3P Biopharmaceuticals

Abbott

AbbVie

ABN Cleanroom Technology

AC Immune

Acasti Pharma

ADC Biotechnology

ADDvise Group

ADMARES

AES Clean Technology

Aether

Airgas

Ajinomoto

Albian Group

Alconbury Weston

AMPAC Fine chemicals

AMRI

Angelini Pharma

Angstrom Technology

Arcinova

AstraZeneca

Asymchem

Clestra Cleanroom

Filtration Technology

Flowid

FlowRHEX

KinetiChem

Kingspan

Knowles Group

Konkuk University

KORSCH

L.B. Bohle Maschinen+ Verfahren

Lasco Services

Microflow CVO

Microinnova

Microzone Corporation

Modular Cleanrooms

ModWave

MRC Systems

MTX Contracts

Munson Machinery

Novasep

Nuvonis Technologies

OCTANORM

PaxVax

Pentec Health

Pfizer

PharmaBlock Sciences

Pharmadule Morimatsu

Plascore

Porsche Consulting

PortaFab

Porta-King Building Systems

Precision Cleanrooms

Precision NanoSystems

Skender

Snapdragon Chemistry

Shelving + Rack Systems

Starrco

STEELife

Stefatos

Sterling Pharma

Stodec Products

Stragen Pharma

Strike Bio

Synthelia Organics

Syrris

Ted Thorsen Material Handling

Telstar Life Science Solutions

Weaver Technologies

WH Partnership

Windmill Cardiovascular Systems

Wuxi AppTec

Xytel

YMC Process Technologies

