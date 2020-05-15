World Market for Disposable Cups and Lids in the Food and Beverage Industry 2020

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Cups and Lids Market in Food and Beverage Industry 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry is poised to grow by USD 1.14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global commercial foodservice market. In addition, increased demand for sustainability business operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry as well.



The global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry is segmented as below:



Type:

Plastic

Paper And Fiber

Others

Geographic Segmentation:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry, including Berry Global Group Inc., Dart Container Corp., Detmold Group, F Bender Ltd., Fabri-Kal Corp., Genpak LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, and Sonoco Products Co .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Plastic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Paper and fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned



Berry Global Group Inc.

Dart Container Corp.

Detmold Group

F Bender Ltd.

Fabri-Kal Corp.

Genpak LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sonoco Products Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hnkis

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

