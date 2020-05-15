World Market for Disposable Cups and Lids in the Food and Beverage Industry 2020
May 15, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Cups and Lids Market in Food and Beverage Industry 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry is poised to grow by USD 1.14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global commercial foodservice market. In addition, increased demand for sustainability business operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry as well.
The global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry is segmented as below:
Type:
- Plastic
- Paper And Fiber
- Others
Geographic Segmentation:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Paper and fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Dart Container Corp.
- Detmold Group
- F Bender Ltd.
- Fabri-Kal Corp.
- Genpak LLC
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Sonoco Products Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hnkis
