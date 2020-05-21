World Market for Disposable Hospital Supplies: Growth Continues Amid Growing Incidences of Infectious Diseases and Growing Need to Prevent Nosocomial Infections

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disposable hospital supplies market is poised to grow by $ 39.06 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This report on the disposable hospital supplies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing incidences of infectious diseases, increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures and growing demand for disposables to avoid nosocomial infections. The study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable hospital supplies market growth during the next few years. Also, a rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers and high growth potential in emerging economies is contributing to market growth.



The disposable hospital supplies market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.



The disposable hospital supplies market covers the following areas:

Disposable hospital supplies market sizing

Disposable hospital supplies market forecast

Disposable hospital supplies market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable hospital supplies market vendors that include 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Also, the disposable hospital supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Ansell Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Nipro Corp.

Semperit AG Holding

Smith & Nephew Plc

Appendix



