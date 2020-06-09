World Market for Functional Beverages 2020-30 and the Impact of COVID-19 on Growth Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global functional beverages market is expected to decline from $128.66 billion in 2019 to $125.39 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -2.54%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $158.28 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 8.08%.



The functional beverages market covered in this report is segmented by type into energy drinks; sports drinks; nutraceutical drinks; dairy-based beverages; juices; enhanced water; others. It is also segmented by function into health & wellness; weight management and by distribution channel into brick & mortar; online.



This report focuses on the functional beverages market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the functional beverages market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider functional beverages market, and compares it with other markets.

the market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

the market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

the regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

the trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

the functional beverages market section of the report gives context. it compares the functional beverages market with other segments of the functional beverages market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, functional beverages indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



Danone

Clif Bar & Company

& Company Universal Nutrition

Cloud 9

The Coca-Cola Company

Monster Beverage Corporation

Arla foods

National Beverage Corp

Cloud 9

Nestle

GNC Holdings

Pepsico Inc

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Redbull GmBH

GlaxoSmithKline consumer healthcare ltd

Suntory holdings ltd.

Kraft foods

Tata Global Beverages

Mondelez International Inc

Abbott Nutrition and inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Functional Beverages Market Characteristics



3. Functional Beverages Market Size And Growth



4. Functional Beverages Market Segmentation



5. Functional Beverages Market Regional And Country Analysis



6. Asia-Pacific Functional Beverages Market



7. China Functional Beverages Market



8. India Functional Beverages Market



9. Japan Functional Beverages Market



10. Australia Functional Beverages Market



11. Indonesia Functional Beverages Market



12. South Korea Functional Beverages Market



13. Western Europe Functional Beverages Market



14. UK Functional Beverages Market



15. Germany Functional Beverages Market



16. France Functional Beverages Market



17. Eastern Europe Functional Beverages Market



18. Russia Functional Beverages Market



19. North America Functional Beverages Market



20. USA Functional Beverages Market



21. South America Functional Beverages Market



22. Brazil Functional Beverages Market



23. Middle East Functional Beverages Market



24. Africa Functional Beverages Market



25. Functional Beverages Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Functional Beverages Market



27. Functional Beverages Market Trends And Strategies



28. Functional Beverages Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



