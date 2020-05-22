World Market for In-Game Advertising: Increase in Number of Gamers and Growing Partnerships Between Advertisers and Video Game Companies Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-Game Advertising Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-game advertising market is poised to grow by $ 10.97 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. This report on the in-game advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing popularity of mobile gaming and growing popularity of dynamic in-game advertising. This study identifies an increase in the number of gamers and a growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies as key drivers of the in-game advertising market growth during the next few years.



The in-game advertising market covers the following areas:

In-Game Advertising Market sizing

In-Game Advertising Market forecast

In-Game Advertising Market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-game advertising market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., engage, MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire Media LLC, and RapidFire Inc.. Also, the in-game advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report provides a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Computing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Console - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Anzu Ltd.

Electronic Arts Inc.

engage

MediaSpike Inc.

Motive Interactive Inc.

Playwire Media LLC

RapidFire Inc.

