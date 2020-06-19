World Market for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products 2020-2027 - Implications of Infectious Diseases on Industry Demand and Growth

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products market worldwide will grow by a projected US$16.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.1% and reach a market size of US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$398.4 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$393.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners segment will reach a market size of US$768.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



I&I Cleaning Products: Improving Productivity, Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency

High-Performance Products

Green Cleaning

Cost-Effective Products

Healthcare Sanitation

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies

Myriad Benefits Offered by Professional Cleaning and Hygiene Products Drive Widespread Adoption

Protection from Infectious Diseases

Improving Resource Usage Efficiency

Worker/Environmental Safety

Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: Foundation for Market Growth

Professional Hygiene in Healthcare, Food & Beverage Sector

Implications of Infectious Diseases

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

China and India : Global Manufacturing Powerhouses Offer Lucrative Opportunities

and : Global Manufacturing Powerhouses Offer Lucrative Opportunities Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Consistent Increase in Professional Hygiene Related Threats and Risks Drive Healthy Market Growth for I&I Cleaning Products

Hygiene Delivery and Testing Methods

Gradual Shift towards Becoming Environmentally-Responsible Drives Strong Demand for Greener Products

Green Products Witness Immense Popularity

Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Drive Demand for Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of I&I Cleaning Products

Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings for Surfaces Gain Momentum

State of the Manufacturing Industry: Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth

Metal Cleaning & Metal Conversion Workshops

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

Progressive Trend in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand

Food and Lodging Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand

Hand Care: A High Growth Segment in the Sanitation and Janitorial Market

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Hand Hygiene Market

Growth of Building Service Contractors (BSCs) Augurs Well for I&I Cleaning Products

Burgeoning Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth

Aging Population: A Key Catalyst for Demand Growth

Expanding Medical Tourism in Developing Countries Spur Market Demand

Introduction of Internet of Things Enhances Overall Hygiene Performance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



