World Market for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products 2020-2027 - Implications of Infectious Diseases on Industry Demand and Growth
Jun 19, 2020, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products market worldwide will grow by a projected US$16.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.1% and reach a market size of US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$398.4 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$393.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners segment will reach a market size of US$768.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- I&I Cleaning Products: Improving Productivity, Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency
- High-Performance Products
- Green Cleaning
- Cost-Effective Products
- Healthcare Sanitation
- User-Friendly Solutions
- Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies
- Myriad Benefits Offered by Professional Cleaning and Hygiene Products Drive Widespread Adoption
- Protection from Infectious Diseases
- Improving Resource Usage Efficiency
- Worker/Environmental Safety
- Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: Foundation for Market Growth
- Professional Hygiene in Healthcare, Food & Beverage Sector
- Implications of Infectious Diseases
- Implications of Hygiene Failures
- Future Prospects Remain Favorable
- Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- China and India: Global Manufacturing Powerhouses Offer Lucrative Opportunities
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Consistent Increase in Professional Hygiene Related Threats and Risks Drive Healthy Market Growth for I&I Cleaning Products
- Hygiene Delivery and Testing Methods
- Gradual Shift towards Becoming Environmentally-Responsible Drives Strong Demand for Greener Products
- Green Products Witness Immense Popularity
- Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Drive Demand for Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes
- Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of I&I Cleaning Products
- Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings for Surfaces Gain Momentum
- State of the Manufacturing Industry: Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth
- Metal Cleaning & Metal Conversion Workshops
- Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption
- Progressive Trend in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand
- Food and Lodging Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand
- Hand Care: A High Growth Segment in the Sanitation and Janitorial Market
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Hand Hygiene Market
- Growth of Building Service Contractors (BSCs) Augurs Well for I&I Cleaning Products
- Burgeoning Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects
- Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Aging Population: A Key Catalyst for Demand Growth
- Expanding Medical Tourism in Developing Countries Spur Market Demand
- Introduction of Internet of Things Enhances Overall Hygiene Performance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wi1q8a
