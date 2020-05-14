World Market for Military Ground Robots: Emergence of Autonomous Submarines Set to Drive Market Growth
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Ground Robot Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military ground robot market is poised to grow by $ 42.08 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period. This report provides an analysis of the market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges in the industry. The report also includes key vendor analysis of leading players.
The market is driven by the increased spending in military modernization programs, incorporation of EO/IR systems with military robots, and upgradation of capabilities to counter emerging threats. This study identifies the emergence of advanced UAVs as one of the prime reasons driving the military ground robot market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of product launches, and emergence of autonomous submarines will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The military ground robot market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.
By Product
- Airborne military robots
- naval military robots
- land-based military robots
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The military ground robot market covers the following areas:
- Military ground robot market sizing
- Military ground robot market forecast
- Military ground robot market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military ground robot market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Saab AB, Safran SA, and Thales Group. Also, the military ground robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Airborne military robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Naval military robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Land-based military robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAE Systems Plc
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- QinetiQ Ltd.
- Saab AB
- Safran SA
- Thales Group
Appendix
