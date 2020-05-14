World Market for Military Ground Robots: Emergence of Autonomous Submarines Set to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Ground Robot Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military ground robot market is poised to grow by $ 42.08 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period. This report provides an analysis of the market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges in the industry. The report also includes key vendor analysis of leading players.



The market is driven by the increased spending in military modernization programs, incorporation of EO/IR systems with military robots, and upgradation of capabilities to counter emerging threats. This study identifies the emergence of advanced UAVs as one of the prime reasons driving the military ground robot market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of product launches, and emergence of autonomous submarines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The military ground robot market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.



By Product

Airborne military robots

naval military robots

land-based military robots

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

The military ground robot market covers the following areas:

Military ground robot market sizing

Military ground robot market forecast

Military ground robot market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military ground robot market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Saab AB, Safran SA, and Thales Group. Also, the military ground robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Airborne military robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Naval military robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Land-based military robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

General Dynamics Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

QinetiQ Ltd.

Saab AB

Safran SA

Thales Group

Appendix



