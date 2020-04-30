World Market for Off-Road Equipment: Global Technology Trends and Regional Market Outlooks
DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Off-Road Equipment Technology 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes global demand for off-road equipment. Demand values are provided for 2019, 2020, and 2024 at the manufacturers' level in current US dollars. Demand is segmented by equipment type and world region. Data include the value of replacement parts and attachments sold separately.
Off-road equipment demand is segmented by the following machinery types:
- Construction
- Agricultural
- Mining
- Forestry
The study also provides estimates of demand for smart machinery by equipment type. Smart machinery is defined as equipment that can operate autonomously or semi-autonomously and greatly enhance the abilities of the operator by connecting, sharing, and interacting with other devices to make decisions without human intervention.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Regional Market Outlook
- Off-Road Equipment Market Size & Outlook by Region
- Growth Comparison by Country
- Demand by Equipment Type
- Country Spotlight: China
- Country Spotlight: Japan
- Country Spotlight: Germany
3. Global Technology Trends
- Product Development & Technology Focus
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Smart Technology Definition & Scope
- Global Smart Technology Outlook
- Autonomous Equipment
- Predictive Maintenance
- Global Positioning
- Drones
- Engine Technologies
- Hybrids
- All-Electric Equipment
- Advanced Ergonomics & Operability
- 3D Printed Components
4. Construction Machinery
- Demand Forecast by Region
- Technology Focus 2020
- Key Innovation Trends
- Smart Technology Outlook
- Electric & Hybrid Engines
- Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Machines
- Construction Drones
- Improved Handling & Ergonomics
5. Agricultural Equipment
- Demand Forecast by Region
- Technology Focus 2020
- Key Innovation Trends
- Smart Technology Outlook
- Autonomous Tractors & Other Machinery
- Farming Robots
- Agricultural Drones
- Precision Agriculture
- Specialty Machines
- Data Systems
6. Mining Equipment
- Demand Forecast by Region
- Technology Focus 2020
- Key Innovation Trends
- Smart Technology Outlook
- Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Mining Machinery
- Electric & Hybrid Mining Machinery
- Digital Mine Management
- High Performance Equipment
- Mining Drones
7. Forestry Equipment
- Demand Forecast by Region
- Technology Focus 2020
- Key Innovation Trends
- Smart Technology Outlook
- Fuel Efficiency & Lower Emissions
- Improved Handling & Operator Comfort
- Advanced Software & Remote Monitoring
- Winch-Assist Technologies
8. Manufacturer Spotlight
- Leading Global Suppliers
- Caterpillar
- CNH Industrial
- Deere
- Hitachi
- Komatsu
- Kubota
- Liebherr-International
- Sandvik
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/relzgg
