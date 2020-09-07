World Market for Organic Baby Shampoo 2020-2026 with Profiles of Key Players Johnson and Johnson, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Galderma S.A. and The Honest Company, Inc.

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacy & Drug stores, Specialty & Retail Stores, and E-Commerce), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market size is expected to reach $849.5 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Organic baby shampoo is a growing trend in the market involved in making baby shampoo. Organic baby shampoo is a seamless substitute for the synthetic baby shampoo.



Organic baby shampoo mainly contains chamomile, organic raw honey, coconut oil, and several other organic oils which make them more beneficial for the scalp and the skin. These shampoos are free from sulfates. Since synthetic baby shampoo has a harmful effect on the skin and scalp of the babies. The harmful effect of synthetic shampoo is highly concerned and this is boosting the demand for organic baby shampoo.



The market of organic baby shampoo is predicted to show significantly slow growth compared to the growth in 2019. The major factors that lead to the slow growth of the organic baby shampoo market during the COVID 19 outbreak are partial or complete lockdown in many countries, closing of manufacturing plants, supply chain disturbances, closure of offline sales channels like hypermarket, department stores, and others.



In order to protect the delicate skin of babies, organic hair care products for babies are gaining significant traction among consumers. Parents are putting their attention more towards the use of organic baby products as they consist of plant-based ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and calendula which harmless and are free from suspected skin irritants. Since the skin of the babies is more sensitive and fragile as compared to the adults so it requires application safe products that contain the highest quality organic ingredients.



The report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Mothercare PLC, The Clorox Company, Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, Galderma S.A., The Honest Company, Inc., Laboratoires Expanscience S.A., and The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.2 Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market by Distribution Channel

3.1 Global Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Market by Region

3.2 Global Pharmacy & Drug stores Market by Region

3.3 Global Speciality & Retail Stores Market by Region

3.4 Global E-Commerce Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market by Region

4.1 North America Organic Baby Shampoo Market

4.1.1 North America Organic Baby Shampoo Market by Distribution Channel

4.1.2 North America Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Market by Country

4.1.3 North America Pharmacy & Drug stores Market by Country

4.1.4 North America Speciality & Retail Stores Market by Country

4.1.5 North America E-Commerce Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Organic Baby Shampoo Market by Country



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Johnson and Johnson

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Mothercare PLC

The Clorox Company

Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC

Galderma S.A.

The Honest Company, Inc.

Laboratoires Expanscience S.A.

The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxf9rx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

