World Market for PC Games 2020-2030, Featuring Analysis of Key Players Including Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Nintendo, Sega, Sony Corporation and More

The "PC Games Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and evaluates the global PC games market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period and 2025 -2030 the forecast period.



The global PC games market reached a value of nearly $28,733.3 million in 2019, having declined at a CAGR of -0.56% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.26% to nearly $29,029.1 million by 2023. Also the market is expected to grow to $29,194.4 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 0.28% and to $29,661.5 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 0.32%.



The PC games market is segmented by type into online microtransaction, digital and physical. The online microtransaction market was the largest and fastest growing segment of the PC games market, accounting for $23,985.8 million or 83.5% of the total market in 2019.



The PC games market is segmented by type of genre into action, shooter, sport, role playing, fighting, adventure, racing, strategy and others. The action games was the largest segment of the PC games market by application, accounting for $7,874.0 million or 27.4% of the total market in 2019. The shooter games market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 0.33%.



The global PC games market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 52.8% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include Tencent Holdings Limited, Activision Blizzard, Inc., NetEase, Inc., Sony Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc. and others.



The report covers the following chapters:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Introduction



4. Market Characteristics -The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the PC games market. This chapter includes different goods covered in the report and basic definitions.



5. Global Market Size And Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023, 2025 and 2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.



6. Market Segmentation -This section contains the market values (2015-2029, 2023, 2025 and 2030) and analysis for different segments in the market.



7. Regional Market Size And Growth-This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, 2023, 2025 and 2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region.



8. Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global PC games market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.



9. Key Mergers And Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.



10. Trends And Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global PC games market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.



11. Future Outlook and Potential Analysis - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.



12. Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



