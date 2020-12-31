World Market for Photocatalytic Coatings 2020 - Global Market Revenues, Historical and Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Photocatalytic Coatings 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings are a significant market for nanoparticulate titanium dioxide (TiO2). Nano-TiO2 surfaces (coated with 10-20nm layer of TiO2) are commercially available and have been used in (mainly in the Japanese and European markets) in water and air purification, self-cleaning glass, concrete products and a variety of coatings applications.



These coatings greatly benefit building maintenance, especially for skyscrapers, as they reduce the need for costly surface cleaning. Various types of surfaces with TiO2 can be covered to make them self-cleaning under sunlight as well as room light. Thus, surfaces based on paints, ceramics, glass, cementitious materials containing active photocatalytic titania nanoparticles have widespread applications to create environmentally clean areas within their proximity.

They can also be used to curb the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. Photocatalytic coating are used in hospitals, acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, senior care facilities, athletic centers, schools, child-care facilities, arenas, airports, and other facilities to reduce the spread of airborne toxins and allergens, such as COVID-19 and MRSA.



Self-cleaning photocatalytic coatings utilizing UV light are currently suitable mainly for exterior use for inorganic surfaces and coatings. Photocatalytic materials operating at the wavelength of visible light are also widely studied.



Industries impacted by self-cleaning photocatalytic coatings include:

Self-sterilising, long-lasting clear coatings that kill viruses and bacteria

Self-cleaning architectural glass

Self-cleaning automotive glass

Roof coatings to to reduce pollution through the degradation of sulfur and nitrogen oxides)

Road and tunnel coatings

Medical (self-disinfecting coatings)

Self-cleaning exterior paints

Coatings for the elimination of VOCs and odours in public spaces

Water purification

Air purification (indoor)

Self-cleaning solar cell coatings

Applications make use of the self-cleaning, anti-fogging, anti-microbial or water cleaving properties. In indoor environments, most surfaces, e.g. ceramic tiles, windows glass or paper, are gradually covered with organic matter such as oils, dirt, and smoke residue and become fouled. Use of photocatalytic coatings that are activated under visible light irradiation can address these issues.



Key report features:

Market drivers and trends

Latest product and technology developments

Anti-viral and anti-microbial applications

Photocatalytic coatings in glass, building and construction, indoor air filtration, water treatment, medical facilities

Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2027

51 company profiles; companies profiled include Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o., AM Technology Ltd., Daicel FineChem Ltd., Envision SQ, MACOMA Environmental Technologies, LLC, Maeda Kougyou Co. Ltd., Pureti, Swift Coat Inc., and more!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 High performance coatings

2.2 Nanocoatings

2.2.1 Advantages

2.2.2 Applications

2.2.3 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces

2.3 Market drivers and trends for photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings

2.3.1 New functionalities and improved properties

2.3.2 Mitigating the spread of disease

2.3.3 Need for more effective protection and improved asset sustainability

2.3.4 Photocatalytic coatings to inhibit microbial contamination

2.3.5 Sustainable coating systems and materials

2.3.6 Need to improve outdoor air quality

2.3.7 Need to improve indoor air quality

2.3.8 Building protection



3 Coatings Regulations Related to Photocatalytic Coatings and Nanotitanium Dioxide

3.1 Europe

3.2 United States

3.3 Asia



4 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

4.1 Properties and applications

4.1.1 Glass coatings

4.1.2 Interior coatings

4.1.3 Improving indoor air quality



5 Self-Cleaning Photocatalytic Coatings

5.1 Market and technical summary

5.2 Development of photcatalytic coatings

5.3 Market drivers and trends

5.3.1 Combating infection and spread of microorganisms

5.3.2 Reducing building maintenance

5.3.3 Reducing indoor air pollution and bacteria

5.4 Benefits of photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings

5.5 Applications

5.5.1 Self-Cleaning coatings-glass

5.5.2 Self-cleaning coatings-building and construction surfaces

5.5.3 Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) indoor air filters

5.5.4 Water treatment

5.5.5 Medical facilities

5.5.6 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation

5.6 Global market size

5.6.1 Market segmentation

5.6.2 Market revenues 2010-2027

5.7 Regional demand



6 Company Profiles (51 Company Profiles)



7 Ex-Producers and Products

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o.

AM Technology Ltd.

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Envision SQ

MACOMA Environmental Technologies LLC

Maeda Kougyou Co. Ltd.

Pureti

Swift Coat Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2vygf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

