World Market for Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests, 2018-2023

World Market for Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests, a market-based and industry-focused report, examines the global market environment for precision cancer testing products and procedures, including the following data:

Market for Precision Cancer Testing, IVD and Imaging, 2018-2023

Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Testing Product Demand by Type & Geographical Market, 2018-2023

Precision Cancer Diagnostic Testing Procedural Volume by Type, 2018-2023

Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Testing Procedures by Type, 2018-2023

Procedures & Products

The volume of precision cancer-related procedures is projected to rise. Several trends and factors will influence growth. Advances in imaging and molecular technologies will lead to the introduction of new tests with enhanced tumor specificity and sensitivity.

The upgrading and modernization of medical delivery systems in many countries will make more funding available for cancer care. An increasing emphasis on preventive medicine in global healthcare will boost demand for tests that enable the early detection of tumors.



The report provides the following market data points:

Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Procedural Volume, 2018-2023

Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Cancer Imaging Procedural Volume, 2018-2023

Global Cancer Imaging Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Molecular Cancer Testing Procedural Volume, 2018-2023

Global Molecular Cancer Testing Product Demand, 2018-202

Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Blood-Based Molecular Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global HPV Genotyping Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Mass Spectrometry (MS) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Selected Mass Spectrometry-Based Oncology Tests

Global Circulating Tumor Cell Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Pharmacodiagnostic (PCD) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Microarray Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Histology/Cytology Cancer Testing Procedural Volume, 2018-2023

Global Histology/Cytology Cancer Testing Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Pap Test Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Flow Cytometry Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Other Histology/Cytology (H/C) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Tumor Marker Immunoassay Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Global Tumor Marker Immunoassay Product Demand by Type, 2018-2023

Global POC Colon Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023

Geographic Markets



The size and growth potential of geographical markets for precision cancer diagnostic procedures and products vary widely from country to country due to differences in demographic patterns, lifestyles trends, health insurance coverage, healthcare spending intensity, medical delivery systems, patient care approaches, and price controls.

Based on a high level of national health expenditures and patient activity, the US market will remain the largest and most diversified. The report surveys precision cancer testing indicators for 2018 to 2023, including new cancer cases (thousand), precision cancer diagnostic procedures (million), and precision cancer diagnostic product demand (mil US$), across the following geographic markets:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Other Western Europe

Asia/Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

Other Asia/Pacific

Brazil

Other Central & South America

Eastern Europe

Africa /Middle east

Industry Structure



The global precision cancer diagnostics segment includes approximately 300 participants, ranging in size from small, narrowly focused firms to large, diversified multinational companies. Since precision cancer diagnostics serve health care applications, they are subject to strict government regulations and serve highly price-sensitive markets.

Overall success in the industry requires an effective balancing of research and development productivity, manufacturing efficiencies, effective marketing and distribution, and responsive customer service.



World Market for Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests explores the activities of selected companies involved in the segment to serve as a representative sample of competitors active in the business.

The companies profiled in the report include the following:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Angle plc

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis N.V.

Biocept, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences Corporation

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

General Electric Company

Genomic Health, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN N.V.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Roche Holding AG

Royal Philips N.V .

. Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vela Diagnostics

Included in the demand estimates and forecasts that appear in this report are the value of reagents and other consumables employed directly in precision cancer procedures and a percentage of the value of instruments and systems purchased by end users.

This percentage reflects the portion of total IVD and imaging tests that involve cancer-related applications. The analysis covers commercially sold and distributed tests only. Laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) and tests used for research purposes are excluded from the discussion.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Introduction

Scope & Methodology

IVD and Imaging Markets

Product Overview

Procedure Volume

Procedural Product Costs

2. Market Environment

Overview

Macroeconomic Environment

Gross Domestic Product

Per Capita Gross Domestic Product

Demographic Trends

Population

Age Distribution

Global Healthcare Trends

National Health Expenditures

Hospitals

Physicians

Patient Activity

3. Cancer Statistics

Overview

Regional/National Trends

New Cancer Cases by Site

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Liver Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Pancreatic Cancer

Leukemia

Kidney Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Lip & Oral Cavity Cancer

Pharynx Cancer

Brain/Central Nervous System Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Skin Melanoma

Gallbladder Cancer

Larynx Cancer

Multiple Myeloma

Other Cancers

4. Procedures & Products

Overview

Cancer Imaging

Types of Tests

Applications

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Digital Mammography

Positron Emission Tomography

Analog Mammography

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis

Molecular Breast Imaging

Other Cancer Imaging

Molecular Cancer Testing

In Situ Hybridization

Blood-Based Molecular Cancer Tests

HPV Genotyping

Next-Generation Sequencing Tests

Mass Spectrometry (MS) Tests

Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Tests

Pharmacodiagnostic Tests

Microarray Tests

Histology/Cytology Cancer Tests

Pap Tests

Immunohistochemistry Tests

Flow Cytometry Tests

Other Histology/Cytology Cancer Tests

Tumor Marker Immunoassays

Overview

Tumor Markers by Type

Companies

Point of Care Colorectal Cancer Tests

Ethical Tests

Over-the-Counter Tests

5. Geographic Markets

Overview

United States

Healthcare Environment

New Medicare CLFS

Value-Based Healthcare Plans

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Personalized Medicine & Next-Generation Sequencing

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)

Healthcare Trends

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Other Western Europe

Asia/Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

Other Asia/Pacific

Brazil

Other Central & South America

Eastern Europe

Africa /Mideast

6. Industry Structure

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories ( Abbott Park , Illinois , United States )

, , ) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( Santa Clara, California , United States )

, ) Angle plc ( Guildford , Surry, United Kingdom )

, Surry, ) Becton Dickinson and Company ( Franklin Lakes, New Jersey , United States )

and Company ( , ) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( Hercules, California , United States )

, ) Biocartis N.V. ( Mechelen, Belgium )

) Biocept, Inc. ( San Diego, California , United States )

, ) bioMerieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile France)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Tochigi, Japan )

) Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. ( Westlake Village, California , United States )

, ) Danaher Corporation ( Washington, D.C. , United States )

, ) Epigenomics AG ( Berlin, Germany )

) Exact Sciences Corporation ( Madison, Wisconsin , United States )

, ) Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. ( Waltham, Massachusetts , United States )

, ) Foundation Medicine, Inc. ( Cambridge, Massachusetts , United States )

, ) General Electric Company ( Boston, Massachusetts , United States )

, ) Genomic Health, Inc. ( Redwood City, California , United States )

, ) Hologic, Inc. ( Marlborough, Massachusetts , United States )

, ) Illumina, Inc. ( San Diego, California , United States )

, ) Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA ( Castel Maggiore , Bologna, Italy )

, Bologna, ) Myriad Genetics, Inc. ( Salt Lake City, Utah , United States )

, ) NanoString Technologies, Inc. ( Seattle, Washington , United States )

, ) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( Raritan, New Jersey , United States )

, ) QIAGEN N.V. (Venlo, The Netherlands )

) Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Crumlin, County Antrim, United Kingdom )

) Roche Holding AG ( Basel, Switzerland )

) Royal Philips N.V . ( Amsterdam, The Netherlands )

. ( ) Medical Imaging

Digital Pathology

Siemens AG ( Munich, Germany )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific ( Waltham, Massachusetts , United States )

, ) Vela Diagnostics ( Singapore )

