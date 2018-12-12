World Market for Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests, 2018-2023
World Market for Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests, a market-based and industry-focused report, examines the global market environment for precision cancer testing products and procedures, including the following data:
- Market for Precision Cancer Testing, IVD and Imaging, 2018-2023
- Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Testing Product Demand by Type & Geographical Market, 2018-2023
- Precision Cancer Diagnostic Testing Procedural Volume by Type, 2018-2023
- Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Testing Procedures by Type, 2018-2023
Procedures & Products
The volume of precision cancer-related procedures is projected to rise. Several trends and factors will influence growth. Advances in imaging and molecular technologies will lead to the introduction of new tests with enhanced tumor specificity and sensitivity.
The upgrading and modernization of medical delivery systems in many countries will make more funding available for cancer care. An increasing emphasis on preventive medicine in global healthcare will boost demand for tests that enable the early detection of tumors.
The report provides the following market data points:
- Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Procedural Volume, 2018-2023
- Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Cancer Imaging Procedural Volume, 2018-2023
- Global Cancer Imaging Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Molecular Cancer Testing Procedural Volume, 2018-2023
- Global Molecular Cancer Testing Product Demand, 2018-202
- Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Blood-Based Molecular Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global HPV Genotyping Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Mass Spectrometry (MS) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Selected Mass Spectrometry-Based Oncology Tests
- Global Circulating Tumor Cell Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Pharmacodiagnostic (PCD) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Microarray Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Histology/Cytology Cancer Testing Procedural Volume, 2018-2023
- Global Histology/Cytology Cancer Testing Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Pap Test Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Flow Cytometry Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Other Histology/Cytology (H/C) Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Tumor Marker Immunoassay Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
- Global Tumor Marker Immunoassay Product Demand by Type, 2018-2023
- Global POC Colon Cancer Testing Procedural Volume & Product Demand, 2018-2023
Geographic Markets
The size and growth potential of geographical markets for precision cancer diagnostic procedures and products vary widely from country to country due to differences in demographic patterns, lifestyles trends, health insurance coverage, healthcare spending intensity, medical delivery systems, patient care approaches, and price controls.
Based on a high level of national health expenditures and patient activity, the US market will remain the largest and most diversified. The report surveys precision cancer testing indicators for 2018 to 2023, including new cancer cases (thousand), precision cancer diagnostic procedures (million), and precision cancer diagnostic product demand (mil US$), across the following geographic markets:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Other Western Europe
- Asia/Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Brazil
- Other Central & South America
- Eastern Europe
- Africa/Middle east
Industry Structure
The global precision cancer diagnostics segment includes approximately 300 participants, ranging in size from small, narrowly focused firms to large, diversified multinational companies. Since precision cancer diagnostics serve health care applications, they are subject to strict government regulations and serve highly price-sensitive markets.
Overall success in the industry requires an effective balancing of research and development productivity, manufacturing efficiencies, effective marketing and distribution, and responsive customer service.
World Market for Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests explores the activities of selected companies involved in the segment to serve as a representative sample of competitors active in the business.
The companies profiled in the report include the following:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Angle plc
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biocartis N.V.
- Biocept, Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Epigenomics AG
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.
- Foundation Medicine, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Genomic Health, Inc.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Roche Holding AG
- Royal Philips N.V.
- Siemens AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vela Diagnostics
Included in the demand estimates and forecasts that appear in this report are the value of reagents and other consumables employed directly in precision cancer procedures and a percentage of the value of instruments and systems purchased by end users.
This percentage reflects the portion of total IVD and imaging tests that involve cancer-related applications. The analysis covers commercially sold and distributed tests only. Laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) and tests used for research purposes are excluded from the discussion.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Scope & Methodology
- IVD and Imaging Markets
- Product Overview
- Procedure Volume
- Procedural Product Costs
2. Market Environment
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Environment
- Gross Domestic Product
- Per Capita Gross Domestic Product
- Demographic Trends
- Population
- Age Distribution
- Global Healthcare Trends
- National Health Expenditures
- Hospitals
- Physicians
- Patient Activity
3. Cancer Statistics
- Overview
- Regional/National Trends
- New Cancer Cases by Site
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Stomach Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Thyroid Cancer
- Bladder Cancer
- Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Leukemia
- Kidney Cancer
- Uterine Cancer
- Lip & Oral Cavity Cancer
- Pharynx Cancer
- Brain/Central Nervous System Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Skin Melanoma
- Gallbladder Cancer
- Larynx Cancer
- Multiple Myeloma
- Other Cancers
4. Procedures & Products
- Overview
- Cancer Imaging
- Types of Tests
- Applications
- Ultrasound
- Computed Tomography
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Digital Mammography
- Positron Emission Tomography
- Analog Mammography
- Digital Breast Tomosynthesis
- Molecular Breast Imaging
- Other Cancer Imaging
- Molecular Cancer Testing
- In Situ Hybridization
- Blood-Based Molecular Cancer Tests
- HPV Genotyping
- Next-Generation Sequencing Tests
- Mass Spectrometry (MS) Tests
- Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Tests
- Pharmacodiagnostic Tests
- Microarray Tests
- Histology/Cytology Cancer Tests
- Pap Tests
- Immunohistochemistry Tests
- Flow Cytometry Tests
- Other Histology/Cytology Cancer Tests
- Tumor Marker Immunoassays
- Overview
- Tumor Markers by Type
- Companies
- Point of Care Colorectal Cancer Tests
- Ethical Tests
- Over-the-Counter Tests
5. Geographic Markets
- Overview
- United States
- Healthcare Environment
- New Medicare CLFS
- Value-Based Healthcare Plans
- Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
- Personalized Medicine & Next-Generation Sequencing
- Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)
- Healthcare Trends
- Canada
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Other Western Europe
- Asia/Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Brazil
- Other Central & South America
- Eastern Europe
- Africa/Mideast
6. Industry Structure
- Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Park, Illinois, United States)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Santa Clara, California, United States)
- Angle plc (Guildford, Surry, United Kingdom)
- Becton Dickinson and Company (Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, United States)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Hercules, California, United States)
- Biocartis N.V. (Mechelen, Belgium)
- Biocept, Inc. (San Diego, California, United States)
- bioMerieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile France)
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Tochigi, Japan)
- Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. (Westlake Village, California, United States)
- Danaher Corporation (Washington, D.C., United States)
- Epigenomics AG (Berlin, Germany)
- Exact Sciences Corporation (Madison, Wisconsin, United States)
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (Waltham, Massachusetts, United States)
- Foundation Medicine, Inc. (Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States)
- General Electric Company (Boston, Massachusetts, United States)
- Genomic Health, Inc. (Redwood City, California, United States)
- Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, Massachusetts, United States)
- Illumina, Inc. (San Diego, California, United States)
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA (Castel Maggiore, Bologna, Italy)
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Salt Lake City, Utah, United States)
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Seattle, Washington, United States)
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Raritan, New Jersey, United States)
- QIAGEN N.V. (Venlo, The Netherlands)
- Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Crumlin, County Antrim, United Kingdom)
- Roche Holding AG (Basel, Switzerland)
- Royal Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)
- Medical Imaging
- Digital Pathology
- Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, Massachusetts, United States)
- Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)
