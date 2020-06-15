World Market for Refurbished Medical Equipment 2020-2025, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Avante Health Solutions, Future Health Concepts, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Hilditch Group

DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refurbished Medical Equipment Market by Product (Medical Imaging, Intensive Care Equipment, OR Equipment, Patient Monitors), Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers)-Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the global refurbished medical equipment market can be attributed to factors such as hospital budget cuts, a large inventory of used or old medical devises, rising demand for capital-intensive diagnostic imaging equipment, e-commerce platform enhancing the ease of purchase of refurbished medical equipment, growing preference for eco-friendly products, an increasing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, and the growing opportunities in emerging economies. However, factors such as stringent regulations on the import and use of refurbished medical devices in certain countries, lack in the standardization of policies for the use & sale of refurbished devices, increase in the influx of low-cost new medical devices, and the negative perception about the quality of refurbished medical devices are expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the growth of the market is expected to be temporarily slow down due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the forecast period.

Based on application, the refurbished medical equipment market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic application segments. The diagnostic segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2019. The rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, the high price of new medical imaging equipment, a growing number of target diseases, widening application of diagnostic imaging procedures, regulatory approvals in using refurbished medical equipment, low purchasing power in emerging economies, and established & government validated refurbishment processes adopted by major OEMs are factors expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.



Based on product, the refurbished medical equipment market is segmented into medical imaging equipment, operating room & surgical equipment, patient monitors, cardiology equipment, urology equipment, neurology equipment, intensive care equipment, endoscopy equipment, IV therapy systems, and other medical equipment. The medical imaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a large number of products under this segment and their high utility in the healthcare and clinical space, the ability of this equipment to last for many years, growing demand for early disease diagnosis and non-invasive diagnostic imaging, a growing number of hospitals as well as diagnostic imaging centers across the world, and the budget constrains to purchase new equipment among end-users.

In 2019, North America was the largest regional market for refurbished medical equipment. This can primarily be attributed to the presence of a large number of private healthcare facilities (including private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers), increasing aging population, high incidence/prevalence of various diseases, ongoing reimbursement cuts, and favorable regulatory scenario for the sale and use of refurbished medical devices in the US are fueling the demand for refurbished medical devices.

This report studies the refurbished medical equipment market based on product, application, end-user, and region. The report also studies factors affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to four main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Product



7 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Applications

7.3 Therapeutic Applications



8 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.5 Other End Users

9 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3 Competitive Scenario (2017-2020)

10.4 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.5 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles



Avante Health Solutions

Block Imaging International, Inc.

Desert Tech Medical Systems

Everx Pvt. Ltd.

Fair Medical Co. Ltd

Future Health Concepts

GE Healthcare (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Hi Tech International Group, Inc.

Hilditch Group

Integrity Medical Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Master Medical Equipment

Nationwide Imaging Services

Pacific Healthcare Imaging, Llc

Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers (A Part of Siemens Group)

Soma Technology, Inc.

US Med-Equip, Inc.

US Medical Systems, Llc

Venture Medical Requip, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhw3sf

