World Market for Respiratory Care Devices 2020, Featuring ResMed, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited and Getinge AB

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Care Devices Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory care devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% to reach US$22.515 billion in 2025. The growing popularity of home healthcare is propelling market demand in the forecast period. This is further supported by the growing geriatric population, bolstering market demand over the next five years. The prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is driving market demand and smoking is considered to be an underlying cause of the disease.



With the growing demand for ventilators, at present, the market is projected to surge due to the growing cases of coronavirus patients on a global level. With technological advancements, companies are offering intelligent ventilation solutions for patients with acute or chronic respiratory diseases. The next-generation intelligent ventilation mode is capable of automatically controlling ventilation and oxygenation according to the targets set by the doctors and physiologic inputs from the patient. Such inventions provide an opportunity for the market to grow at a significant pace generating high revenues due to their ease and convenience in operation.



The "Global Respiratory Care Devices Market" report segments the market as follows:



By Function

Diagnosis

Treatment

Monitoring

By Device Type

Ventilator

Spirometer

Pulse Oximeter

Inhaler

Nebulizer

Others

By Indication

COPD

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Infectious Disease

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Center

Home Healthcare Setting



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by Function

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnosis

5.3. Treatment

5.4. Monitoring



6. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by Device Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Ventilator

6.3. Spirometer

6.4. Pulse Oximeter

6.5. Inhaler

6.6. Nebulizer

6.7. Others



7. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by Indication

7.1. Introduction

7.2. COPD

7.3. Asthma

7.4. Sleep Apnea

7.5. Infectious Disease

7.6. Others



8. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Ambulatory Care Center

8.4. Home Healthcare Setting



9. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.3. South America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.6. Asia Pacific



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed

Medtronic

Masimo

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Getinge AB

Air Liquide Medical Systems

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hamilton Medical

Invacare Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/td0qey

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

