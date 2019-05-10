DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Smart Electricity Meters Edition 4 2019: From Disco to Grid Edge" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Grid started as an advancement of electricity network distribution. It has advanced to being an enabler for Grid Edge technologies, as an essential component of the Internet of Things and digital energy.

This comprehensive report outlines the development of this market, identifying the new drivers. The Smart Grid market is forging ahead and changing year by year.

The report includes the following information:

Smart Grid market profiles for 52 countries in detail.

Electricity Smart Meter sales in value and $ value from 2013 to 2023 for 52 countries.

The report concentrates on the new Smart Meter market but does not ignore the traditional meters which still account for significant demand.

Meter analysis by category for 52 countries - AMI/AMR, Standard Electronic, Electromechanical, Prepayment, C&I, Grid - in Units, $ Value, Average $ Price per Unit from 2018 to 2023.

Total electricity market demand for 213 countries in units and $ value from 2013 to 2023.

Two drivers for Smart Grid are identified - the traditional 'electrical' driver of the network which have powered it so far, and the Grid Edge' driver, the report shows how Smart Grid is an essential component of the Grid Edge, the IoT and related technologies.

The report outlines Grid Edge developments which are driving Smart Grid in each market - Distributed Generation, Renewables and DER, Electric Vehicles & V2G, District Heating and Smart City.

The Smart Grid markets are rated on a scale for their development in each Grid Edge technology and scores calculated for each country indicating its need for Smart Grid.

Profiles of electricity utility meter markets in 57 countries, over 96% of global capacity.

Mergers & acquisition activity of top smart meter vendors - Landis+Gyr, Itron, Elster, Sensus, GE Grid Solutions, Aclara, Trilliant.

Profiles of top 10 Smart Grid vendors - ABB, Aclara, EMeter, GE Grid Solutions, IBM, Landis+Gyr, Itron, Opower, SEL, Siemens, Silver Spring.

Market shares of Top 50 electricity meter vendors, vendors identified in each market.

The demand cycle is plotted in three phases - historical, present and future. Before the new technologies well established predictable cycles of demand based on new installations and replacements could be plotted for every market. The large deployments and national rollouts of smart meters with shorter design lives have disrupted these patterns and new trends are already emerging.

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Aclara

EMeter

Elster

GE Grid Solutions

IBM

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Lloyd's of London

Opower

SEL

Sensus

Siemens

Silver Spring Networks

Trilliant

Chapter 1 - THE GLOBAL INSTALLED BASE OF ELECTRICITY METERS



The global installed base of meters by category plotted from 1990 to 2020; AMI/AMR, Basic Electronic, Electromechanical.



Chapter 2 - GLOBAL DEMAND FOR ELECTRICITY METERS



Demand for all electricity meters in units and $ values, from 2013 to 2023, by country.



Chapter 3 - GLOBAL DEMAND FOR SMART METERS



Demand for electricity smart meters in units and $ values, from 2013 to 2023, by country.



Chapter 4 - THE MARKET FOR ELECTRICITY METERS IN EUROPE



Demand for meters in each country in units and $ value from 2018 to 2023 by meter type - AMI/AMR, Electromechanical single phase, Electromechanical 3 phase, Standard Electronic single phase, Standard Electronic 3 phase, Prepayment, C&I, Grid.



Outline of meter owners and utility operators, Smart Meter progress and communications, IoT and Grid Edge issues and factors affecting Smart meters - Renewables, Electric Vehicles, District Heating - meter vendors.



Country market profiles of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom.



Chapter 5 - THE MARKET FOR ELECTRICITY METERS IN THE CIS



Demand for meters in each country in units and $ value from 2018 to 2023 by meter type - AMI/AMR, Electromechanical single phase, Electromechanical 3 phase, Standard Electronic single phase, Standard Electronic 3 phase, Prepayment, C&I, Grid.



Outline of meter owners and utility operators, Smart Meter progress and communications, IoT and Grid Edge issues and factors affecting Smart meters - Renewables, Electric Vehicles - meter vendors. Country market profiles of Russia and Ukraine.



Chapter 6 - THE MARKET FOR ELECTRICITY METERS IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA



Demand for meters in each country in units and $ value from 2018 to 2023 by meter type - AMI/AMR, Electromechanical single phase, Electromechanical 3 phase, Standard Electronic single phase, Standard Electronic 3 phase, Prepayment, C&I, Grid.



Outline of meter owners and utility operators, Smart Meter progress and communications, IoT and Grid Edge issues and factors affecting Smart meters - Renewables, Electric Vehicles - meter vendors. Country market profiles of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania.



Chapter 7 - THE MARKET FOR ELECTRICITY METERS IN ASIA PACIFIC



Demand for meters in each country in units and $ value from 2018 to 2023 by meter type - AMI/AMR, Electromechanical single phase, Electromechanical 3 phase, Standard Electronic single phase, Standard Electronic 3 phase, Prepayment, C&I, Grid.



Outline of meter owners and utility operators, Smart Meter progress and communications, IoT and Grid Edge issues and factors affecting Smart meters - Renewables, Electric Vehicles - meter vendors. Country market profiles in Asia of India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam; in the Pacific of Australia and New Zealand,



Chapter 8 - THE ELECTRICITY METER MARKET IN CHINA



Demand for meters in each country in units and $ value from 2018 to 2023 by meter type - AMI/AMR, Electromechanical single phase, Electromechanical 3 phase, Standard Electronic single phase, Standard Electronic 3 phase, Prepayment, C&I, Grid.



Outline of meter owners and utility operators, Smart Meter progress and communications, IoT and Grid Edge issues and factors affecting Smart meters - Renewables, Electric Vehicles - meter vendors.



Chapter 9 - THE MARKET FOR ELECTRICITY METERS IN NORTH AMERICA



Demand for meters in each country in units and $ value from 2018 to 2023 by meter type - AMI/AMR, Electromechanical single phase, Electromechanical 3 phase, Standard Electronic single phase, Standard Electronic 3 phase, Prepayment, C&I, Grid.



Outline of meter owners and utility operators, Smart Meter progress and communications, IoT and Grid Edge issues and factors affecting Smart meters - Renewables, Electric Vehicles - meter vendors. Country market profiles of the United States Canada and Mexico.



Chapter 10 - THE MARKET FOR ELECTRICITY METERS IN SOUTH AMERICA



Demand for meters in each country in units and $ value from 2018 to 2023 by meter type - AMI/AMR, Electromechanical single phase, Electromechanical 3 phase, Standard Electronic single phase, Standard Electronic 3 phase, Prepayment, C&I, Grid.



Outline of meter owners and utility operators, Smart Meter progress and communications, IoT and Grid Edge issues and factors affecting Smart meters - Renewables, Electric Vehicles - meter vendors. Country market profiles of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia



Chapter 11 - THE MARKET FOR ELECTRICITY METERS IN CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN (Not inc. Mexico)



Demand for meters in units and $ value from 2018 to 2023 by meter type - AMI/AMR, Electromechanical single phase, Electromechanical 3 phase, Standard Electronic single phase, Standard Electronic 3 phase, Prepayment, C&I, Grid.



Outline of meter owners and utility operators, Smart Meter progress and communications, IoT and Grid Edge issues and factors affecting Smart meters - Renewables, Electric Vehicles - meter vendors.



Chapter 12 - ELECTRICAL DRIVERS FOR SMART METERING

The drivers of the Smart Grid can be split into two categories. The first, the original one, is purely electrical'. The original reason for AMR was purely concerned with the electrical grid, to read meters more efficiently. These functions of AMI are purely electrical, in that they are embellishments of the grid to make it more efficient or more useful. These drive Smart Metering from a purely electrical aspect.



Chapter 13 - GRID EDGE DRIVERS FOR SMART METERING

The Grid Edge' drivers are technologies enabling the Internet of Things, digitalisation and other related services which cannot operate without a Smart Grid. Global energy is in the midst of a transformation, as technology and innovation disrupt traditional models from generation to beyond the meter.



Chapter 14 - SMART METERING TECHNICAL AND NON-TECHNICAL LESSONS BASED ON EXPERIENCES



Many numbers of utilities around the world have started implementations of Advanced Metering Infrastructure. Some of those utilities have completed their implementation and many of the others are well down the road to completion. The extensive range of deployment experience around the world provides a tremendous learning opportunity for utilities. These are distilled into a set of useful indicators and lessons for Smart Grid deployments.



Chapter 15 - DEMAND CYCLE - PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE



The cycles of annual demand for products in the electricity sector are very different from country to country and in the future this will continue to be the case. Demand is not linear but cyclical and depends on past development, which can be charted with the historical data.



Chapter 16 - SECURITY AND THE SMART GRID



Cyber security has become a significant issue for metering with the advent of smart meters and a growing number of attacks on grids. For some time, cyber security has been an increasing concern for the IT and



Telecoms industries, and for distributed control systems throughout all industry. On December 23, 2015 a cyberattack penetrated electricity distribution control centres in Ukraine using software vulnerabilities, stolen credentials and sophisticated malware. The chapter examines vulnerabilities and current counter measures.



Chapter 17 - METER VENDORS AND MARKET SHARES



The five major international meter manufacturers - Landis+Gyr, Itron, Elster, Sensus and GE have a combined market share of.



Profiles of the 10 top Smart Grid vendors; ABB, Aclara, EMeter, GE Grid Solutions, IBM, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Opower, Siemens, Silver Spring.

