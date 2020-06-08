World Market for Toilet Roll 2020 - COVID-19 Implications and Growth Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for toilet rolls as a consequence of the secondary effects of Covid 19.



The global toilet roll market is expected to grow from $19.6 billion in 2019 to about $47.6 billion in 2020 as the spread of Covid-19 has led to the announcement of lockdown across several countries and resulted in panic buying of toilet rolls, leading to empty shelves. This has led to a steep rise in the market size for 2020. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $32.3 billion at a CAGR of 13.3% through 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider toilet roll market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The toilet roll market section of the report gives context. It compares the toilet roll market with other segments of the toilet roll market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, toilet roll indicators comparison.

Major players in the toilet roll market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Cascades, Essity, Reckitt Benckiser, Angel Soft, Caprice Green Toilet Paper, and Charmin Ultra Soft.



