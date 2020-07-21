World Market for Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking 2020-2024 - Growing at a CAGR of 16.2%, the Total Market Size is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion in 2024

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study investigates the market for tracking and security of intermodal shipping containers, trailers, swap bodies, rail freight wagons, air freight unit load devices, cargo boxes and pallets.

The installed base of remote tracking systems for these cargo loading units is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.4 percent from 7.5 million units at the end of 2019 to 23.2 million units by 2024. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking is the eighth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the trailer and cargo container tracking market worldwide. This strategic research report provides you with 270 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The number of active tracking devices deployed for cargo loading units including trailers, intermodal containers, rail freight wagons, air cargo containers, cargo boxes and pallets reached 7.5 million worldwide in 2019. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4 percent, this number is expected to reach 23.2 million by 2024.

In terms of installed units, trailer telematics is today the most developed market, followed by tracking devices for general cargo applications and intermodal containers. The markets for tracking solutions for rail freight wagons and air cargo containers are considerably smaller but are estimated to grow substantially during the coming five years. The total market value for trailer and cargo container tracking solutions reached an estimated 1.1 billion in 2019.

The global COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to create an increased focus on supply chain visibility and security going forward. In light of recent events it has been made clear that real-time data on the location and condition of cargo in transit is crucial for an efficient and reliable supply chain. Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) networks developed specifically for IoT applications such as Sigfox, CAT-M1, NB-IoT and LoRaWAN are now increasingly available around the world which lowers the barriers for adoption of tracking solutions. There are great opportunities for solution providers ahead as there will be a surge for cargo tracking solutions post COVID-19 and there will be various communications technology options available to support different customer needs.



Growing at a CAGR of 16.2 percent, the total market size is forecasted to reach 2.2 billion in 2024

The analyst ranks ORBCOMM as the largest vendor of tracking solutions for cargo loading units, having a significant installed base of trailers as well as containers. ORBCOMM is together with SkyBitz, Spireon, CalAmp, PowerFleet and Samsara the leading players on the North American trailer telematics market in terms of the number of active units. The European trailer telematics market is smaller than the North American and is dominated by IDEM Telematics, Schmitz Cargobull, Transics/WABCO and CLS Group.

Five major vendors on the container tracking solution market are Malaysia-based Envotech, China-based ZillionSource, France-based TRAXENS and Sierra Wireless and Geoforce based in the US. Mecomo and Agheera, both based in Europe, are major vendors in the adjacent swap body segment. Nexiot, Siemens, SAVVY and DOT Telematik based in Europe and Amsted Rail based in North America are significant vendors of tracking solutions for rail freight wagons. Sensitech, Roambee, OnAsset Intelligence and Controlant are notable players in the general cargo segment, also offering solutions for air freight cargo tracking.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the real-time cargo tracking value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Summary of major cargo tracking initiatives from the EU and the US.

Updated profiles of 102 container tracking solution providers.

Detailed forecasts by market vertical lasting until 2024.

The report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of trailer and cargo container tracking solutions?

What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?

What impact will international regulations and security initiatives have on the market?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of cargo tracking devices?

What are the latest trends on the cold chain monitoring market?

What are the recent merger and acquisition activities on this market?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How will the cargo telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

1 Global freight transportation overview

1.1 International merchandise trade

1.1.1 Freight transportation modes

1.1.2 Logistics units and containerisation

1.1.3 Ports, terminals and trade lanes

1.2 Intermodal shipping containers

1.2.1 Container fleet

1.2.2 Container manufacturers

1.2.3 Container ownership structure

1.2.4 Container ships

1.2.5 Container shipping companies

1.2.6 Container leasing companies

1.3 Trailers, semi-trailers, rail freight wagons and ULDs

1.3.1 Trailers and semi-trailers

1.3.2 Rail Freight Wagons

1.3.3 Air freight unit load devices

1.4 Other transport industry actors

1.4.1 Consigner/Consignee

1.4.2 Freight forwarders

1.4.3 Customs and regulatory authorities

1.4.4 Terminal operators and ground handlers

2 Trailer and cargo container tracking solutions

2.1 Trailer and cargo container tracking infrastructure

2.1.1 Trailer and cargo container segment

2.1.2 GNSS segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Supply chain management

2.2.1 Cargo and inventory management

2.2.2 Insurance risk management

2.3 Security management

2.3.1 Theft, accident and damage security

2.3.2 Terrorism and illegal and dangerous goods security

2.4 Trailer and container management

2.4.1 Container and trailer fleet management

2.4.2 Container and trailer transport management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.5.1 Supply chain security and environmental programs

2.5.2 Tax collection

2.6 International container and cargo tracking technology initiatives

2.6.1 The Integrity project

2.6.2 The Smart-CM project

2.6.3 The Cassandra project

2.6.4 The CONTAIN project

2.6.5 The CORE project

2.6.6 The RTICM project

2.6.7 The SaMoLoSa project

2.6.8 The US Department of Homeland Security's Cargo Security Programs

2.6.9 The RECONS project

2.6.10 The Apex-Secure Transit Corridors Project

2.6.11 The NexTrust project

2.6.12 The DataPorts project

2.6.13 Container 42

2.7 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments

3.1.2 Market value

3.1.3 Regional markets

3.1.4 Vendor market shares

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Telematics industry players

3.3.2 Cargo transport industry players

3.3.3 Trailer and cargo container OEMs

3.3.4 Telecom industry players

3.3.5 IT industry players

3.4 Future industry trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q00q4u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



